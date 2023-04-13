Public input meeting for proposed improvements in Mandan scheduled April 20

BISMARCK, N.D. – The public input meeting to discuss proposed improvements to the Interstate 94 Interchange at Sunset Drive, Exit 152, is scheduled for Thursday, April 20.



An in-person meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. CDT at the Mandan Middle School Cafeteria, 2901 12th Ave. NW in Mandan. The meeting will utilize an open house format with a formal presentation at 6:30 p.m.



A virtual, pre-recorded presentation and other materials will be available on the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) website at www.dot.nd.gov, click Public Meetings under Quick Links.



The project consists of a preliminary engineering and feasibility study to develop and evaluate reconstruction alternatives for the interchange.



The meeting will provide an opportunity for public input with representatives from the NDDOT and Mead & Hunt, Inc.



If unable to attend the public input meeting, written statements or comments must be postmarked or emailed by May 5, 2023, to Chris Rossmiller, 600 South Second Street, Suite 120, Bismarck, ND 58504, or email: c.rossmiller@meadhunt.com with “Public Input Meeting-PCN 23594” in the letter heading or e-mail subject.



The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:



an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson at 701-328-2978 or heachristianson@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.



