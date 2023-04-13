Governor Newsom on Biden Administration Announcement Expanding Health Care Access to DACA Recipients

Published: Apr 13, 2023

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom released the following statement in response to President Biden’s announcement that his administration will be expanding federal health care services to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program recipients.

“President Biden is stepping up to ensure greater access to health care for DACA recipients – who contribute greatly to our country – building on California’s leadership,” said Governor Newsom. “Today’s news is a victory for the over 200,000 DACA recipients who call California home. However, it is crucial for Republicans in Congress to take action and finally create a meaningful pathway to citizenship. California is stronger and more vibrant because of our diversity, and we believe all residents should have access to high-quality health care, regardless of age, income, or immigration status, the fiscally sound move and it leads to better health outcomes and quality of life.”

CALIFORNIA’S HEALTH CARE COMMITMENT: Under Governor Newsom’s leadership, California has been expanding access to full scope Medi-Cal, regardless of immigration status, to fulfill California’s commitment to health for all:

California DACA recipients are currently covered by state-only, full-scope Medi-Cal should they meet eligibility requirements.

Beginning January 2024, an estimated 700,000-plus adults ages 26 – 49 will become eligible for full scope Medi-Cal, regardless of immigration.

Last Fall Governor Newsom expanded full scope Medi-Cal to all income-eligible Californians 50 years and up, roughly 225,000-plus people, regardless of immigration status.

In January 2020, young adults from 19 to 25 became eligible for full-scope Medi-Cal, regardless of immigration status.

In May 2016, children under the age of 19 became eligible for full scope Medi-Cal, regardless of immigration status.



Learn more about President Biden’s announcement here.

###