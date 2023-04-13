There were 1,458 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,537 in the last 365 days.
Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release
Attorney General Moody Activates Price Gouging Hotline Following State of Emergency Declaration for Broward County
Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “With the declared state of emergency in Broward County for extreme flooding, I am activating Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline to protect Floridians from any unlawful increases.”
It is important for all residents of Broward County to begin preparations for any additional flooding. This includes having an emergency plan in place and staying informed through local news and weather reports. Attorney General Moody recommends citizens follow the guidance of local officials and take all necessary steps to ensure safety.
Residents of Broward County are encouraged to visit FloridaDisaster.org to stay informed about the latest updates on this potential emergency.
For tips on reporting price gouging, click here.
For more information on price gouging, please click here.
Violators of the price gouging statute are subject to civil penalties of $1,000 per violation and up to a total of $25,000 for multiple violations committed in a single 24-hour period. In addition to the civil penalties for price gouging, state law criminalizes the sale of goods and services to the public without possession of a business tax receipt.