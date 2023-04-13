Grabar Law Office Investigates Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of FIGS, INC. (FIGS)

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2023) - Grabar Law Office is investigating potential claims on behalf of FIGS, Inc. FIGS shareholders. The investigation concerns whether certain officers of FIGS have breached their fiduciary duties owed to the company.

A securities fraud class action complaint alleges that leading up to the IPO and during the Class Period, Defendants: (i) inflated the Company's true ability to successfully secure repeat customers; (ii) failed to disclose the Company's increasing dependence on air freight; and (iii) inflated the expected net revenues, gross margin, and adjusted EBITDA margin for 2022.

As alleged, unknown to the market, the IPO and SPO were a part of a multi-year scheme to buy out other private shareholders at artificially low prices, make exaggerated statements about FIGS' data analytics capabilities, go public, pump the stock, pocket over $1 billion in proceeds, and leave public investors holding the bag.

This scheme is alleged to have allowed the founders and executives of FIGS to pump the stock price while selling over a billion dollars of their personal stock.

Current FIGS shareholders who have held FIGS stock since on or shortly after June 1, 2021, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to them.

