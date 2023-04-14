NewBlue Builds with Zoom’s Meeting SDK to Provide Broadcast Solution for Corporate Productions

NewBlue's Titler Live is a valuable app for Zoom customers that brings tremendous industry experience in graphics and visual composition to our platform” — Andy Carluccio, Events Engineering Manager at Zoom

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NewBlue, Inc., a leading provider of video editing and live streaming software, today announced that they have developed an integration for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. to provide a broadcast solution for corporate productions. This solution allows Zoom users to easily add high-quality, animated graphics and sophisticated video production to their live video meetings and webinars, providing an engaging and professional communication experience.

Titler Live is a powerful and easy-to-use graphics solution that enables users to create dynamic, animated titles, lower thirds, and other on-screen graphics for live productions. To further enhance Zoom-based productions, Titler Live adds a sophisticated shot layout feature that enables video switcher selection, automated control of animated graphics, and dynamic video picture-in-picture at the press of a button. This empowers users in incorporating sophisticated production techniques into their Zoom productions for a seamless, polished video experience.

"We're excited to be working with Zoom to bring NewBlue’s broadcast production technology to their platform as a solution for corporate productions," said Todor Fay, CEO of NewBlue. "Zoom’s Meeting SDK gives us access to multiple feeds of high quality, low latency video and audio - a real game changer in live production with remote participants. This powerful capability, when built into Titler Live’s automated video and graphics power, genuinely takes live video meetings and webinars to the next level."

“NewBlue's Titler Live is a valuable app for Zoom customers that brings tremendous industry experience in graphics and visual composition to our platform,” said Andy Carluccio, Events Engineering Manager at Zoom. “NewBlue has integrated multiple layers of our Meeting SDK technology, allowing participant video feeds as well as chat and Q&A to be beautifully displayed in an intuitive graphics engine. This app is an excellent showcase of the intersectional value of using Zoom technologies to build solutions beyond work meetings.”

Established in 2006, NewBlue, Inc. is a California-based digital media company that empowers live broadcasters, technical directors, and video editors with innovative video graphics, effects, and titling technologies. With its NewBlue LIVE® and NewBluePOST® lines of live streaming and editing essentials, NewBlue is the leading provider of quick and intuitive software and hardware solutions for live broadcast and post-production environments. Its TotalFX™, Titler Pro®, Titler Live®, and Fusion™ product offerings deliver cost-effective secret weapons for saving time, reducing complexity, solving problems, and improving overall production value.

