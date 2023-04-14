Regional Supply Provides Reliable Delivery

We understand the importance of timely and reliable deliveries. Our dedicated team of drivers ensures that your products are delivered on time and in excellent condition.” — Lawrence Wiscombe, General Manager

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Regional Supply is proud to announce its commitment to providing fast and dependable delivery to customers in the Wasatch Front, Southern Utah, and South-Eastern Idaho regions. With a meticulous focus on quality and efficiency, Regional Supply is a trusted partner for any delivery and shipping need for any of the following:

- Digital Printing

- Automotive Restyling

- Cut Vinyl and Foils

- Heat Transfer

- Sign Making Accessories

- Sign Substrates

- Screen Printing

- Electrical, LED and Neon Accessories

- Plastics

- Architectural Tinting, Safety and Security Films

- Packaging

"We offer delivery service you can count on," said Lawrence Wiscombe, general manager. "We understand the importance of timely and reliable deliveries. Our dedicated team of drivers ensures that your products are delivered on time and in excellent condition. With multiple delivery options and schedules available, we strive to accommodate the diverse needs of our customers across various regions."

Serving Salt Lake County with Convenience

Residents and businesses in Salt Lake County can take advantage of our twice-daily delivery service. For next-day delivery, simply place an order by 5 P.M. the business day prior. For same-day delivery, orders must be placed by 10:30 A.M., ensuring products are received when needed.

Utah/Weber/Davis Counties: Prompt and Efficient

Regional Supply extends its reliable delivery service to customers in Utah, Weber, and Davis Counties. With twice-daily delivery options, customers can trust us to delivers orders in a timely manner. To ensure next-day delivery, place orders by 5 P.M. the business day prior. For same-day delivery, orders must be placed by 10:30 A.M., giving one peace of mind knowing products will be delivered promptly.

Brigham City/Logan: Weekly Deliveries

Regional Supply offers weekly deliveries to the Cache Valley region, including Brigham City and Logan. Place orders by 5 P.M. on Monday, and expect delivery by the end of the day on Tuesday. The Regional Supply team works diligently to ensure products reach customers in a timely manner.

St. George: Reliable Deliveries Every Wednesday and Thursday

For customers in St. George and the surrounding areas, Regional Supply offers deliveries from Nephi through St. George. Place your order by 5 P.M. on Tuesday, and products will be delivered the following Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning.

Park City/Heber: Convenient Friday Deliveries

Regional Supply offers deliveries to Park City and Heber on Fridays, providing customers with the convenience of end-of-the-week deliveries. To ensure products arrive on time, place orders by 5:00 P.M. on Thursday.

About Regional Supply

Regional Supply specializes in wholesale supply to screen printers, large format digital printers, electric and vinyl sign makers and installers, and a wide variety of plastics users. We carry over 10,000 items for your business from vinyl, inks and neon, to plastic sheets, transformers, screens and lamps. We take pride in keeping our customers up to date on the latest technology and knowledge the industry with hands-on educational classes on many different subjects and products. Founded in 1946, we value relationships and don’t just sell products--we take care of our customers through technical support, daily delivery and a personal sales staff. To quote our founder Art Mendenhall, “We are in business to solve peoples’ problems."

Learn more by visiting www.regionalsupply.com, emailing us at support@regionalsupply.com, or giving us a call at (800)-365-8920.

