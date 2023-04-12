Uzbekistan-Türkiye: A Course for the Development of Mutual Trade

UZBEKISTAN, April 12 - On April 11 this year, Khurram Teshabaev, Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan, held a meeting with representatives of the Ministry of Trade of Türkiye and the Turkish Standards Institution to discuss further comprehensive measures to increase the volume of bilateral trade between the two countries.

During the talks, the positive dynamics of the multifaceted Uzbek-Turkish strategic cooperation observed during the past few years thanks to relations of trust and regular dialogue between the two leaders was underscored.

The sides exchanged views on issues pertinent to bolstering bilateral trade. The volume of bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and Türkiye over the past five years has increased by half, from 2.1 BN USD in 2018 to 3.2 BN USD in 2022. Measures are being taken to diversify the structure of trade turnover.

There was also a discussion of the current state of and the prospects for further cooperation in eliminating technical barriers to trade, technical regulation, standardization and further expansion of multifaceted and mutually beneficial relations in the field of conformity assessment.

Cooperation with Turkish Standards Institution (TSE), Turkish Accreditation Agency (TÜRKAK) and Turkish National Metrology Institute (TÜBİTAK UME) is successfully developing quality infrastructure. The sides noted the successful activity of Uzbek-Turkish Testing Center which renders practical assistance in testing and certification of products to hundreds of local producers.

Mutual readiness to continue cooperation and elaborate a format of active interaction to create favorable conditions for development of trade relations between two countries was expressed at the end of the meeting.

Source: Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan