DATCP Announces Applicant Numbers for 2023 Meat Processor Infrastructure Grant​ Program

​FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 13, 2023

​MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) today announced that 70 applications were submitted for the 2023 Meat Processor Infrastructure Grant Program. These grants aim to grow and improve the long-term viability of the Wisconsin's meat and livestock industries. Submitted applications totaled more than $2.8 million in requested funding from the state and over $38 million of total investment by the industry.

“Wisconsin's meat processors are a key component of a resilient supply chain, supporting our local communities, serving area farmers, connecting with consumers, and bolstering our economy, and the past few years have only underscored their importance," said Gov. Tony Evers. “From creating this program in 2021 to proposing an additional $1.6 million for this program in my 2023-25 budget, investing in and supporting our local meat processors has been a top priority for our administration and it will continue to be in the years ahead."

A total of $200,000 was available for this year's Meat Processor Infrastructure Grant Program with a maximum grant of $50,000 allowed for each project. These grants were created through the 2021-23 biennial budget signed by Gov. Evers, which included a $200,000 annual investment to help meat processors increase throughput. In 2022, DATCP received 100 applications totaling more than $4.4 million in funding requests for the Meat Processor Infrastructure Grant Program. Following this demand for funding, Gov. Evers allocated $10 million of federal funds for the Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant Program, and DATCP announced 91 recipients as grant awardees.

“With today's announcement on the number of applications for the Meat Processor Infrastructure Grant Program, it is clear that there is still strong demand for state support for expansions within Wisconsin's meat processor infrastructure," said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “Investments like these can continue to build resilience in the meat and livestock industries for years to come."

In addition to creating the state-funded Meat Processor Infrastructure Grant Program and allocating federal dollars for the Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant Program, last year, Gov. Evers also announced up to $5 million for and created the Meat Talent Development Program. Through this program, DATCP and the industry are working to attract students to meat careers, provide financial support to students in Wisconsin meat processing training programs, support program development, and connect the meat processing industry with potential employees.

Gov. Evers' 2023-25 budget builds on this work by proposing an additional $1.6 million over the biennium for the Meat Processor Infrastructure Grant Program, providing $1 million per fiscal year for meat processors across the state.

DATCP is reviewing the Meat Processor Infrastructure Grant applications and will announce the recipients soon. More information about DATCP's meat and livestock development work can be found here.



