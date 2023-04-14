DeJesus Dental Group and Centrix, Inc. Collaborate for Employee Oral Health Fair

Serving Fairfield County's dental needs for over 27 years.
Phillip J. DeJesus, DDS, MAGD, FICOI & Hybridge-certified Doctor
Centrix, Inc employees receive complimentary dental services to prioritize oral health on company time. Other small businesses are encouraged to follow suit.
I applaud Centrix for leading the way with this Health Fair initiative. It aligns with their business, mission, and culture. We look forward to welcoming their employees as our patients.”
— PHILLIP J. DEJESUS, DDS, MAGD, FICOI
SHELTON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DeJesus Dental Group is pleased to announce that it will collaborate with Centrix, Inc. for an upcoming Oral Health Fair. The event will be held on April 14, 2023, at the DeJesus Dental Group office at 770 River Rd in Shelton. This event is an excellent opportunity for Centrix employees to receive complimentary dental services and maintain excellent oral hygiene.
During the Oral Health Fair, each Centrix employee in attendance will receive a range of complimentary dental services. DeJesus Dental Group's team will provide a free 15-minute dental screening, fluoride varnish treatment, dental sealant application (if clinically appropriate), and a free oral health take-home bag.
Centrix employees who decide to become patients of DeJesus Dental Group will also receive special privileges from Centrix. The company will ensure employees can prioritize their oral health during the workday!
According to Bill Dragan, Centrix President, "Doing this for our employees continues to reinforce the benefits of our health-centered culture here at Centrix. Having DeJesus Dental Group right in the same building is convenient for our employees, and the quality of dental care they will get really makes it a win-win for everyone.”
“I applaud Centrix for leading the way with this Health Fair initiative. It aligns with their business, mission, and culture. Many people struggle to find the time for oral care due to their employment, and the leadership team at Centrix recognizes that.
We look forward to welcoming their employees as our patients,” Dr. DeJesus said.
DeJesus Dental Group encourages other small businesses to follow suit and promote oral health for their employees. The practice is willing to provide similar services for other local businesses and remains open to working with business owners to bring this type of service to their employees.
About DeJesus Dental Group
The DeJesus Dental Group has provided excellent family dental care to Bridgeport, Shelton, and Fairfield County for over 27 years. Both local offices provide a full range of dental care treatments, including cosmetic procedures like dental veneers and teeth whitening, orthodontic care, and restorative dentistry treatments like dental crowns and implants. We are proud to have served the Fairfield County community so many years and look forward to helping patients have and maintain healthy teeth and gums for a lifetime.
Please direct all press-related inquiries for DeJesus Dental Group to Mr. Richard Lamendola, Founder and Brand Strategist at brandbliss, a branding and marketing company for service-based businesses. Mr. Lamendola can be reached at hello@brandbliss.net.
About Centrix, Inc.
Centrix is a leading innovator of dental materials, preventive products and applicators and delivery systems. Along with the Centrix C-R® and Mark III syringe guns, we provide the most comprehensive line of syringe delivery systems. We pioneered the first one-piece disposable dental applicator brushes: Benda® Brush and Benda Micro flocked applicators. Realizing the importance of asepsis in the dental office, we developed the LolliPack® single-use package and now developed the ergonomic, fully enclosed, LolliTray™ packaging. FluoroDose® Fluoride Varnish has been recognized as the best Fluoride Varnish for the last several years. Centrix also offers the most complete line of Temporization Materials: Tempit® for filling, Access® Crown for temporary crown and bridge, and NoMIX® temporary cement. Centrix continues to forge new paths in Impressioning with NoCord™ VPS, the first one-step, self-retracting impression material.
