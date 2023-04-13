CommerceWest Bank Recognized as a "Super Premier Performance" Bank

CommerceWest Bank CWBK was named as a "Super Premier Performance" Bank by The Findley Reports. The Findley Reports provides the banking industry with performance benchmarks by designating banks as "Super Premier Performance," "Premier Performance," or "Commendable Performance" banks. To receive one of the top designations, banks must first meet the A-Quality scoring criteria that looks at growth, net operating income, net loan loss and equity return.

"The team continues to execute on our vision and strategy by delivering a fortress balance sheet with outstanding financial results," stated Ivo Tjan, Chairman and CEO of CommerceWest Bank. He continued, "We remain focused on building strong long-term partnerships with the businesses, business owners and communities we serve. Our company looks forward to continuing to expand our footprint and client base in 2023."

CommerceWest Bank is determined to redefine banking for small and medium sized businesses by delivering on customized products and services. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Irvine, California, the Bank serves businesses throughout the state of California with our digital banking platform. By employing a strategically selected team of experienced professionals, we will provide flexibility, create a complete, safe and sound banking experience for each client. We provide a wide range of commercial banking services, including remote deposit solution, NetBanker online banking, mobile banking, lines of credit, M&A / working capital loans, commercial real estate loans, SBA loans and treasury management services.

Mission Statement: CommerceWest Bank will create a complete banking experience for each client, catering to businesses and their specific banking needs, while accommodating our clients and providing them high-quality, low stress and personally tailored banking and financial services.

