Vintage Guitar, The Music League & Live Nation presents | NAMM KICK OFF JAM

House of Blues, Anaheim. Darnell Cole & The Vibe, The Falling Doves + special guests.
After a long cold winter, It's so nice to be reunited with my soul brother on this special night as we release some of our best work. It’s an honor to share the stage with my friend Christopher Leyva”
— - Darnell Cole
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Live Nation will present NAMM KICK OFF JAM at House Of Blues Anaheim, parish room. Thursday April 13th, 2023 with Darnell Cole & The Vibe, The Falling Doves + special guests, Buddha Jones & the man, Nate Hancock & The Declaration + Billy.
After a long winter Vintage Guitar UK, and Live nation present a night of blues, rock and roll and a celebration of the guitar. Darnell Cole & The Vibe will be celebrating the night with their Independent release "A man of Soul", Recorded at Mix LA Studio D in Tarzana California, Produced, Mixed and Mastered by Marc Desisto. The Falling Doves will be releasing their new single "Lie to me " recorded at Abbey Road,UK, under the guidance of producer Chris Bolster. This will be the only chance to pick up physical copies of both releases before the bands head off on tour.
This is Darnell Cole's Debut Solo Record. The Tenacious nature, and resilient drive really shows on this 9 song Album. True to the vein of Blues Rock, this record is much more vulnerable, and leans more to a soulful sound, while maintaining that "music you feel and experience rather than listen to" sound.
- The Event is Hosted by The Music League, In Tandem with Vintage guitars, Big Joe Stombox, Zenni Optical, and Bullet Cables, and is an unaffiliated NAMM kickoff Jamm!
