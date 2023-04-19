myVA360 Launches New Brand Identity and Logo

Submit Release
myVA360, a leading virtual assistant agency, has undergone a rebranding effort to reflect its core values and mission.

Our new brand identity represents the next chapter in our company's evolution and reflects our commitment to providing exceptional virtual assistant services to our clients.”
— Jelena Mijajlovic
MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- myVA360, a leading virtual assistant agency, has unveiled its new brand identity and logo.

Formerly known as MYVA360 in all caps, the company has undergone a rebranding effort to modernize its image and better reflect its core values and mission.The new brand identity is designed to showcase the company's commitment to providing exceptional virtual assistant services that help clients achieve their business goals and objectives. The new logo features a bold and modern design that symbolizes myVA360's innovative and forward-thinking approach to virtual assistant services.

"We are excited to announce our rebranding effort and new logo," said Jelena Mijajlovic, CEO of myVA360.

In addition to the new logo, myVA360 has also updated its website and social media channels to align with the new brand identity.

The company will continue to offer a wide range of virtual assistant services, including administrative support, social media management, graphic design, lead generation, content creation, and more. "Our clients trust us to deliver high-quality virtual assistant services that help them save time and grow their businesses," said Jelena. "With our new brand identity, we are confident that we will continue to exceed our clients' expectations and deliver exceptional value."

About myVA360:
myVA360 is a virtual assistant agency that provides a wide range of services to businesses of all sizes. With a team of experienced virtual assistants, myVA360 helps clients save time, reduce costs, and achieve their business goals.

