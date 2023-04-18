Sigma CVM Romania Will Participate in Key Agriculture Fairs

Sigma CVM Romania announces its participation in key Agriculture Fairs, in its mission to be closer to Romanian Farmers.
It is an ideal platform to connect with farmers, specialists, and authorities in the agricultural sector and showcase our cutting-edge equipment and services.”
— Artemios Kotsiras, General Manager of Sigma CVM Romania
BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sigma CVM Romania www.saracakis.ro - a member of Saracakis Group of Companies, is proud to announce its participation in the key agricultural fairs coming up in Romania. This is linked with the company’s mission to be closer to the Romanian farmers and distribute the most efficient agricultural equipment to farmers, through flexible financing solutions, with a special focus on the quality and availability of the service activities and spare parts.
The roadshow will start in Cluj, at AGRARIA, the emblematic agricultural event in Transylvania, between the 21st – 24th of April.
"We are thrilled to participate in upcoming industry fairs in Romania, starting with AGRARIA in Cluj. It is an ideal platform to connect with farmers, specialists, and authorities in the agricultural sector and showcase our cutting-edge equipment and services," stated Artemios Kotsiras, General Manager of Sigma CVM Romania.
The next events we organize are in partnership with Massey Ferguson, an international brand of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO), and we are delighted to bring its entire MF eXperience Tour in Oradea 2nd - 4th of May, Iasi, 9th – 12th of May, and Craiova 17th – 19th of May. Besides showcasing the best and the newest models Sigma CVM Romania is distributing, we also have a range of promotional offers to facilitate access to the Romanian farmers to these well-known and advanced products, considering that Massey Ferguson tractors, combines and agricultural machinery bear their hallmarks of top performance, reliability, comfort and quality.
Apart from the chance to observe the newest equipment, engage in conversations with Massey Ferguson’s specialists, and utilize interactive exhibits at our booth, visitors will also be able to take advantage of a hands-on driving demonstration in the specialized outdoor area. Additionally, visitors will have the exclusive opportunity to test new tractors that have joined the Massey Ferguson portfolio.
Those who do not want to have the hands-on experience at the exhibition can choose to have a coffee and discuss with Massey Ferguson experts and the Sigma CVM Romania team about the latest tractors, machinery, financing, or other services we offer, hence taking advantage of a partner that consults and supports farmers and their businesses.
Later in the month of May, the farmers and industry peers can find us at Agriplanta-Romagrotec in Fundulea, Calarasi, taking place between 25th – 28th of May. This is another great place with field exhibitions, demonstration plots, and demonstrations with agricultural machinery where we can engage in meaningful discussions with our customers. Farmers can find here not only high-quality equipment but also successful models of using agricultural machinery.
At the beginning of autumn, Sigma CVM Romania will be present at Agromalim in Arad, between the 7th – 10th of September, one of the biggest fairs, gathering more than 18,000 visitors, a place where the most important producers and distributors of agricultural machinery are present, so we are proud to showcase our vast portfolio there.
About Sigma Romania
Sigma CVM Romania is a leading provider of agricultural solutions committed to helping farmers increase their productivity and efficiency using innovative products and services they provide in the Romanian market.
Since its establishment in Bucharest, Sigma CVM Romania – the sole importer of Massey Ferguson, Siloking, Giant, Topcon, Irriland across the country – it employs 145 professionals in 11 locations and has reached 45 million Euro turnover in 2022 after only one and a half years of presence in the market.
Saracakis Group of Companies (www.saracakis.gr) is a leader in the Greek business landscape for over a century and holds the status of exclusive distributor for a wide range of international brands in the automotive industry.
Established in 1922 and still run by the founding family, Saracakis Group of Companies is an active organization dedicated to serving and supporting its customers: individuals, private and state-owned companies. The group's structure includes several companies, each entity being protected and promoted. Currently, Saracakis Group of Companies operates in Greece, Romania, Bulgaria, and Cyprus.
Turning its visions into reality and prioritizing the improvement of its customers' daily lives, Saracakis Group of Companies is dedicated to providing innovative products and revolutionary services, adding value to the communities it serves. The group is committed to creating solutions based on personalized experience while remaining fully dedicated to sustainable operation.
Key figures for 2022: revenue: 230 million EUR, employees: 550, retail: 350 locations (owned and leased)
Represented international brands: 20 (including Massey Ferguson, Volvo, Honda, Mitsubishi, Komatsu and others).
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Carmen Dumitrascu
Sigma CVM Romania
Carmen.Dumitrascu@saracakis.ro