Daruma Tech Launches Website Redesign for Palm Beach TPA, Adding to its Portfolio of Transportation Projects

Daruma Tech Supports Palm Beach TPA

The South Florida Custom Developer Provides Continued Support to the Federally Mandated Metropolitan Planning Organization

BOCA RATON, FL, USA, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Daruma Tech, developers of custom software solutions for the transportation, hospitality, and other specialty sectors, has completed an ambitious website overhaul for the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency (Palm Beach TPA). The new site entailed a complete reorganization and rebuild of the complex site and features a refreshed graphic design and more user-friendly front-end and back-end user interfaces.

Having a robust, easy-to-navigate website was mission critical for Palm Beach TPA, a federally mandated metropolitan planning organization serving Palm Beach County, Florida. The agency is charged with bringing together county commissioners, city officials, seaport commissioners, and transportation professionals to implement a safe, efficient, connected, and multi-modal transportation system for the region. The agency’s planning responsibilities involve everything from bike paths to seaports, and at any given time the agency is actively seeking community input on dozens of current or proposed projects. Thus, Palm Beach TPA needed an intuitively organized website that would allow a diverse range of users to find and submit time-sensitive information easily. To ensure the site is accessible to all stakeholders, the site also needed to be ADA compliant, multilingual, and able to load data-heavy pages quickly.

Identifying the best strategies for meeting these needs required close collaboration between Daruma Tech and Palm Beach TPA, said Susan Erickson of Daruma Tech. “To deliver the best possible solution, we needed to understand who their users were and how they would interact with the site,” Erickson said. “So we held several listening sessions with Palm Beach TPA to learn about their wants, needs, and challenges. We also reviewed a number of options with them and made sure they understood their pros and cons. This enabled us to organize and build the site in a way that made logical sense for their users and technical sense on our end.”

Daruma Tech’s attention to client and user experience did not end when the site went live. As part of its contract with Palm Beach TPA, Daruma Tech is continuing to provide regular maintenance and monitoring of the site. Besides expected software updates, this service includes soliciting regular feedback from Palm Beach TPA and making requested changes to the design of the page.

In addition, Daruma Tech designed a comprehensive, two-day onsite training program for back-end users within Palm Beach TPA and will organize future training sessions as needed. “We created a customized training manual for them,” explained Jen Cavagnaro of Daruma Tech. “It was a guide that we were able to go through and basically touched on everything they needed to know to update their content in real time as they needed to.” During this training, Cavagnaro added, participants not only got hands-on experience exploring the site’s design and functionalities, but had the opportunity to participate in brainstorming sessions about features they’d like to see in the future.

Daruma Tech’s completion of the Palm Beach TPA site follows on the heels of several other high-impact transportation-related projects. Daruma Tech’s multi-year website contracts with the Broward Metropolitan Planning Organization, another regional transportation planning agency in Florida, was a significant reason Daruma Tech was tapped for the Palm Beach TPA web site. Its other transportation-centered projects include a mobile ticketing and trip-planning app for Tri-Rail, the regional rail system operated by the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority; and U-Ride, a mobile app commissioned by FAU’s Department of Urban and Regional Planning to help commuting students identify their best public transportation options.

Feedback from the Palm Beach TPA team has been positive, and Palm Beach TPA representatives said they welcome other organizations to contact them about their experience with Daruma Tech. They also welcomed Daruma Tech to list them as both a past and current client. “They knew they needed a developer with both a deep understanding of the transportation sector and experience building and maintaining large sites,” Cavagnaro said. “And our ongoing relationship with them speaks to our ability to deliver in both these areas.”