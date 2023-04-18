Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,344 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,894 in the last 365 days.

Building Stronger Communities with Grand True Value Rental in Yorkville, IL

Grand True Value Rental in Yorkville IL

I Love Sharing Events on Our Website to Show People How Great Their Community Is”
— Jennifer Pommier
YORKVILLE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATE, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Building Stronger Communities: The Surprising Benefits of Featuring Local Events on Your Website

‘’I Love Sharing Events on Our Website to Show People How Great Their Community Is”

Grand True Value Rental in Yorkville is a leading wedding, party and equipment rental business that takes great initiative in sharing local and community events on its website.

“Yorkville used to be a small town, now we’re pushing 20k so it’s exciting to watch everything evolve.” Says Jennifer Pommier

Being part of such a tight-knit community, Jennifer enjoys keeping everything local. By sharing local events, it also shows her support for other local vendors that she works with. Wedding rentals are one of their top rented products in the summer months. So, if they can help support a wedding venue they work with, they would love to see it come full circle!

Expanding Your Reach: Listing Events for a Wider Audience

By listing events on Grand True Value Rental's website, the business can boost its SEO and attract customers searching for events on Google. Their events page was among the top 5 most viewed pages on their website in January.
Community members can also rely on GRS Yorkville’s website to find upcoming events in the area instead of relying on Facebook, which is currently where Jennifer pulls the events from. This helps increase brand recognition as customers now associate local events with their website.

Effortless Local Event Listings: How Your Business Can Benefit with Minimal Involvement

Event additions to Grand True Value Rental's website are seamless and require minimal effort from the store. Jennifer sends the Facebook event link to her Marketing Specialist at New Media Retailer, and the team adds the content to the website. New Media Retailer's team will finalize the rest of the listing with minimal involvement required from the company.

You can enhance your credibility, increase your brand awareness, and foster community support by including local events on your website.

Whether you are looking for a fresh new website, need a redesign, or want to improve the search engine ranking of your site by listing local events, New Media Retailer's team of marketing specialists will work with you to achieve your goals.

We are dedicated to your success!

Janet Thomas
New Media Retailer
jthomas@newmediaretailer.com

You just read:

Building Stronger Communities with Grand True Value Rental in Yorkville, IL

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Retail, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more