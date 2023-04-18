Building Stronger Communities with Grand True Value Rental in Yorkville, IL

“Yorkville used to be a small town, now we’re pushing 20k so it’s exciting to watch everything evolve.” Says Jennifer Pommier
Being part of such a tight-knit community, Jennifer enjoys keeping everything local. By sharing local events, it also shows her support for other local vendors that she works with. Wedding rentals are one of their top rented products in the summer months. So, if they can help support a wedding venue they work with, they would love to see it come full circle!
Expanding Your Reach: Listing Events for a Wider Audience
By listing events on Grand True Value Rental's website, the business can boost its SEO and attract customers searching for events on Google. Their events page was among the top 5 most viewed pages on their website in January.
Community members can also rely on GRS Yorkville’s website to find upcoming events in the area instead of relying on Facebook, which is currently where Jennifer pulls the events from. This helps increase brand recognition as customers now associate local events with their website.
Event additions to Grand True Value Rental's website are seamless and require minimal effort from the store. Jennifer sends the Facebook event link to her Marketing Specialist at New Media Retailer, and the team adds the content to the website. New Media Retailer's team will finalize the rest of the listing with minimal involvement required from the company.
You can enhance your credibility, increase your brand awareness, and foster community support by including local events on your website.
