SE Ranking released AI Writer, which helps craft high-quality SEO texts in a record time

SE Ranking released AI Writer and Google Docs Add-On to help writers and marketers automate the content creation process and attract clients with minimal effort
By leveraging the power of AI and automation, we can assist our users in improving their content and achieving higher visibility and better performance on search engines, all while saving resources”
— SE Ranking's CMO Bogdan Babyak
PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SE Ranking, an easy-to-use, all-inclusive SEO toolkit, has released major updates to its Content Marketing tool, enhancing it with a powerful AI Writer and Google Docs Add-On. With the help of its new features, writers, marketers, and business owners can automate the content creation process and drive greater traffic and leads from search engines, resulting in major time savings.
With the current economic downturn, nearly half of US marketers are reducing their spending. To combat this, marketers are turning to content SEO as a means to sustain organic growth and attract new clients. In fact, 88% of marketers reported that their content marketing initiatives were successful in building brand awareness and credibility, while 64% confirmed efficiency in nurturing leads.
Supported by GPT’s neural networks, SE Ranking’s AI Writer is designed to help authors and SEO specialists generate various types of written content in accordance with the highest SEO copywriting standards. It offers 11 different writing styles that can be used to appeal to different target audiences. This tool also generates paragraphs, headings and subheadings in a matter of seconds. These features are available in the Content Editor of SE Ranking’s Content Marketing platform.
SE Ranking also has a Google Docs Add-On feature that enables content marketers to access the platform’s Content Tool functionalities within Google Docs. These functions include a content score, keyword suggestions, content structure, text readability analysis, and a plagiarism checker.
Detailed instructions on how to install the app can be found here.
SE Ranking offers a 14-day free trial to anyone interested in testing their SEO services.
For more information about SE Ranking’s Content Marketing Tool, please email pr@seranking.com
About SE Ranking
SE Ranking is an all-in-one SEO software that offers more than 30 tools to cover the diverse needs of SMBs and agencies. It also provides digital marketers and business owners with analytical data and monitoring features to help them outperform competitors and propel their websites to the top of the SERP. With more than 800,000 users worldwide, SE Ranking has received sky-high ratings from G2 in 2019-2023.
More information is available on the SE Ranking website.
