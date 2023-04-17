HATCH Launches Fifth Accelerator Application Call for Aquaculture & Ocean Bioeconomy Startups

Participants from Hatch's 2019 accelerator program at Singapore demo day
The accelerator will accept US-based startups with innovations in aquaculture, alternative seafood, marine biotech, and blue carbon.
Each of the previous accelerators has managed to help shape some incredibly capable entrepreneurs and impactful technologies, which have gone on to attract over $100 million in follow-on funding...”
— Greg Barbour
KAILUA-KONA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HATCH Blue has announced the call for applications for HATCH Accelerator 5.0. The accelerator will accept startups with innovations in aquaculture, alternative seafood and - as part of its expanded focus - will also consider companies in marine biotech and blue carbon. One important distinction to this year’s program is that it is only open to companies incorporated in the US.
“The timing is right for us to create a US-focused programme, as the region is fertile ground for innovative ideas, entrepreneurial talent and smart investment capital. This year’s search for applicants will include aquaculture, alternative seafood, marine biotech and blue carbon technologies as these sectors grow increasingly in importance for our oceans and sustainable planet health. We are looking forward to seeing how we can help this year’s cohort to really make a difference and scale their companies further,” explained Wayne Murphy, Co-Founder and Partner at HATCH.
Taking place over 14 weeks, the program will combine online and in-person activities. Within this period participants will spend two-and-a-half weeks in Hawaii, 10 days in Norway, and 10 days combined between Singapore and Vietnam. This structure offers them valuable opportunities to meet with, and learn from, an international selection of experts and investors. Between these visits, online events and activities will be scheduled.
The program will kick-off at NELHA in Hawaii – a location with world-class research facilities, where Hatch is working closely with Hawaii Science and Technology Park (HOST) to bring through a new generation of blue innovation startups.
Greg Barbour, Executive Director at NELHA, said: “We are excited to welcome the next HATCH accelerator cohort to the Big Island of Hawaii and to support them in whatever way we can. Each of the previous accelerators has managed to help shape some incredibly capable entrepreneurs and impactful technologies, which have gone on to attract over $100 million in follow-on funding, which is a wonderful testament to the value of the program. I look forward to seeing that level of progress and impact continuing with this year’s cohort and beyond.”
HATCH will invest $150,000 - $300,000 in each successful applicant, with a possibility of follow-on investments. The combination of the investment and the exposure to Hatch’s large network of mentors has catalyzed the growth of companies in previous cohorts.
As Jason Deglint, Founder and CEO of Blue Lion Labs – who took part in the 2020 program – commented: “We entered the accelerator with very little aquaculture knowledge and network. However, by the end of the program, we could communicate to end users and had developed relationships with key market players. It's been over two years since Blue Lion Labs completed the program and HATCH is still supporting us by providing guidance on business decisions and valuable introductions to investors and partners.”
Meanwhile Kuehnle Agrosystems, a Honolulu-based producer of astaxanthin, found the 2019 program an equally positive experience.
"HATCH empowered us as entrepreneurs to be around like-minded colleagues while increasing the impact of our enterprise by speeding up the market entry of our products; providing critical global exposure for our Hawai'i-based company; and introducing us in-person to the decision-makers inside relevant organizations. Since that programme we have attracted further investment from Hatch and also Aqua-Spark and are currently expanding our operations into Europe,” said Heidi Kuehnle, the startup’s CTO.
Application details:
· Applications are open to US-incorporated pre-seed/seed startups, with innovative and scalable solutions for relevant problems in the aquaculture, alternative seafood, marine biotechnology and blue carbon sectors.
· Applicants must have at least two people in their team, be willing to focus 100 percent on their venture, and have an initial proof-of-concept.
· Applications are open until May 8, 2023. To apply or to find out more details please contact Wayne Murphy, via wayne@hatch.blue, or visit the Hatch website.
About HATCH Blue
Hatch Blue is an early-stage aquaculture VC that is on a mission to rapidly advance innovation in cultured seafood through investment, expertise and insight. Hatch Blue runs an annual aquaculture startup accelerator for global high potential aquaculture and alternative seafood startups.
Hatch Blue offers customized innovation services to industry, investors and governments through its Innovation Services division.
Hatch Blue has offices in Norway, Singapore and the US, and its multinational team is dedicated to making the aquaculture industry and global food production more sustainable.
