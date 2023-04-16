muniAI Partners with Relyon to Revolutionize Emergency Response with Innovative Technology

muniAI and Relyon join forces to revolutionize emergency response with advanced safety technology, improving citizen safety and saving lives.
HONG KONG, April 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- muniAI to Enhance Emergency Response Services
muniAI, the leading AI-based platform for smart city management, has announced its partnership with Relyon, a safety platform that uses innovative technology to improve emergency response services. The partnership will bring advanced safety features to muniAI's app and platform, enhancing the platform's capabilities in emergencies.
With Relyon's technology integrated into the muniAI app and platform, emergency events can be managed through the call center, and citizens and employees can call for help quickly and reliably during individual and massive emergencies. The app allows users to direct speech through a call, send real-time accurate locations, view live video streams, and more.
"At muniAI, we're dedicated to providing the best possible services to our users, and we're excited to partner with Relyon to enhance our emergency response capabilities," said Yair Goldstof, VP of Business Development at muniAI. "Relyon's innovative technology will enable us to respond more quickly and efficiently to emergencies, ultimately saving more lives."
The partnership with Relyon is a significant milestone for muniAI as it continues to expand its offerings to provide comprehensive smart city management solutions. The platform's ability to manage emergencies and security events is critical in ensuring the safety of citizens and employees in smart cities.
"We're thrilled to partner with muniAI to bring our safety platform to more cities and communities," said Lee Sharir, CEO of Relyon. "Our technology is designed to provide real-time emergency response services, and we're excited to integrate it into muniAI's platform to help cities manage emergencies more effectively."
With this partnership, muniAI is set to provide more comprehensive safety and emergency response services to its users, making it a more reliable and effective smart city management platform.
