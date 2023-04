Autonomous Aircraft Market Size, Value, Leading Companies, Industry Insights and Forecast 2023-2028

The report has segmented the global autonomous aircraft market based on component, technology, aircraft type, end-use and region.

ST. BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Groupโ€™s latest report, titled โ€œ๐€๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ง๐จ๐ฆ๐จ๐ฎ๐ฌ ๐€๐ข๐ซ๐œ๐ซ๐š๐Ÿ๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ, ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž, ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐ž, ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก, ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ–โ€ณ, The global autonomous aircraft market size reached US$ 7.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 23.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 18.30% during 2023-2028.

Autonomous aircraft, also known as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones, are aircraft that operate without a human pilot on board. These aircraft are remotely controlled or fly autonomously using software-controlled flight plans, sensors, and GPS. They are widely used for a variety of applications, including military surveillance and combat operations, commercial cargo and delivery services, and scientific research. Autonomous aircraft offer several advantages, such as reduced operational costs, increased safety, and the ability to access difficult-to-reach areas. Autonomous aircraft can perform various tasks efficiently, cost-effectively, and with a higher degree of safety as compared to traditional methods. They also raise concerns regarding privacy, safety, and security, and regulations are being developed to address these issues.

Autonomous Aircraft Market Trends:

The increasing demand for drones represents a significant factor driving the market growth across the globe. This is primarily attributed to the increasing need for surveillance, delivery, and transportation services. In addition to this, the development of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and sensor technologies, has enabled more efficient and effective operation of autonomous aircraft, which is contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, the market is also driven by the rising use of autonomous aircraft in various industries, including agriculture, oil and gas, construction, and emergency services. In line with this, the increasing investments in research and development (R&D) by governments of various nations and private companies to create autonomous aircraft that can perform complex tasks in a wide range of environments are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Autonomous Aircraft Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the autonomous aircraft market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

โ€ข Aerovironment Inc.

โ€ข Airbus S.A.S.

โ€ข BAE Systems plc

โ€ข Bell Textron Inc. (Textron Inc.)

โ€ข Elbit Systems Ltd.

โ€ข Kitty Hawk Corporation

โ€ข Lockheed Martin Corporation

โ€ข Northrop Grumman Corporation

โ€ข Saab AB

โ€ข The Boeing Company,

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global autonomous aircraft market based on component, technology, aircraft type, end-use and region.

Breakup by Component:

โ€ข Flight Management Computers

โ€ข Air Data Inertial Reference Units

โ€ข Sensors

โ€ข Actuation Systems

โ€ข Software

โ€ข Intelligent Servos

โ€ข Cameras

โ€ข Radars and Transponders

โ€ข Propulsion Systems

Breakup by Technology:

โ€ข Increasingly Autonomous

โ€ข Fully Autonomous

Breakup by Aircraft Type:

โ€ข Fixed Wing

โ€ข Rotary Wing

Breakup by End Use:

โ€ข Commercial Aircraft

โ€ข Combat and ISR

โ€ข Cargo and Delivery Aircraft

โ€ข Passenger Air Vehicle

โ€ข Personal Air Vehicle

โ€ข Air Medical Services

โ€ข Others

Breakup by Region:

โ€ข North America (United States, Canada)

โ€ข Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

โ€ข Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

โ€ข Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

โ€ข Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa, Others)

Key Highlights of the Report:

โ€ข Market Performance (2017-2022)

โ€ข Market Outlook (2023-2028)

โ€ข Market Trends

โ€ข Market Drivers and Success Factors

โ€ข Impact of COVID-19

โ€ข Value Chain Analysis

โ€ข Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

