Autonomous Aircraft Market Size, Value, Leading Companies, Industry Insights and Forecast 2023-2028

The report has segmented the global autonomous aircraft market based on component, technology, aircraft type, end-use and region.

ST. BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖″, The global autonomous aircraft market size reached US$ 7.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 23.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 18.30% during 2023-2028.

Autonomous aircraft, also known as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones, are aircraft that operate without a human pilot on board. These aircraft are remotely controlled or fly autonomously using software-controlled flight plans, sensors, and GPS. They are widely used for a variety of applications, including military surveillance and combat operations, commercial cargo and delivery services, and scientific research. Autonomous aircraft offer several advantages, such as reduced operational costs, increased safety, and the ability to access difficult-to-reach areas. Autonomous aircraft can perform various tasks efficiently, cost-effectively, and with a higher degree of safety as compared to traditional methods. They also raise concerns regarding privacy, safety, and security, and regulations are being developed to address these issues.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗳𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝘀𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗯𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲: https://www.imarcgroup.com/autonomous-aircraft-market/requestsample

Autonomous Aircraft Market Trends:

The increasing demand for drones represents a significant factor driving the market growth across the globe. This is primarily attributed to the increasing need for surveillance, delivery, and transportation services. In addition to this, the development of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and sensor technologies, has enabled more efficient and effective operation of autonomous aircraft, which is contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, the market is also driven by the rising use of autonomous aircraft in various industries, including agriculture, oil and gas, construction, and emergency services. In line with this, the increasing investments in research and development (R&D) by governments of various nations and private companies to create autonomous aircraft that can perform complex tasks in a wide range of environments are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Autonomous Aircraft Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the autonomous aircraft market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Aerovironment Inc.

• Airbus S.A.S.

• BAE Systems plc

• Bell Textron Inc. (Textron Inc.)

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

• Kitty Hawk Corporation

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Saab AB

• The Boeing Company,

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global autonomous aircraft market based on component, technology, aircraft type, end-use and region.

Breakup by Component:

• Flight Management Computers

• Air Data Inertial Reference Units

• Sensors

• Actuation Systems

• Software

• Intelligent Servos

• Cameras

• Radars and Transponders

• Propulsion Systems

Breakup by Technology:

• Increasingly Autonomous

• Fully Autonomous

Breakup by Aircraft Type:

• Fixed Wing

• Rotary Wing

Breakup by End Use:

• Commercial Aircraft

• Combat and ISR

• Cargo and Delivery Aircraft

• Passenger Air Vehicle

• Personal Air Vehicle

• Air Medical Services

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa, Others)

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐜𝐡 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐫 𝐟𝐮𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=7041&flag=C

𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐚𝐧 𝐞𝐱𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐠𝐮𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐰𝐡𝐨 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Reports by IMARC Group:

Automated Radiosynthesis Module Market

Automotive Rain Sensor Market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.