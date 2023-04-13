Customer Loyalty Software Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years | Oracle, IBM, Maritz Holdings

Customer Loyalty Software Market Review: All Eyes on 2023 Outlook
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Customer Loyalty Software Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Customer Loyalty Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Oracle Corporation (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Maritz Holdings Inc. (United States), Aimia Inc. (Canada), SAP SE (Germany), Fidelity Information Services (United States), ICF International, Inc. (United States), Epsilon (United States), Kobie Marketing, Inc. (United States), Bond Brand Loyalty (United States), MicroStrategy, Inc. (United States), TIBCO Software (United States)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Customer Loyalty Software market to witness a CAGR of 25.3% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Customer Loyalty Software Market Breakdown by Application (Large Enterprise, SME) by Type (Cloud-based, On Premise) by Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Customer Loyalty Software market size is estimated to increase by USD 9.1 Billion at a CAGR of 25.3% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 1.8 Billion.
Definition:
Customer loyalty software refers to a type of software that helps businesses build and maintain customer loyalty by offering rewards and incentives to customers who make repeat purchases or engage with the brand in other ways.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Customer Loyalty Software Market: Cloud-based, On Premise
Key Applications/end-users of Customer Loyalty Software Market: Large Enterprise, SME
Market Trends:
Emergence of Customer-Centric Approach across Businesses
Market Drivers:
Growing Focus of Enterprises on Customer Retention
Also included in the study are profiles of 15 Customer Loyalty Software vendors, pricing charts, financial outlook, swot analysis, products specification &comparisons matrix with recommended steps for evaluating and determining latest product/service offering.
List of players profiled in this report: Oracle Corporation (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Maritz Holdings Inc. (United States), Aimia Inc. (Canada), SAP SE (Germany), Fidelity Information Services (United States), ICF International, Inc. (United States), Epsilon (United States), Kobie Marketing, Inc. (United States), Bond Brand Loyalty (United States), MicroStrategy, Inc. (United States), TIBCO Software (United States)
Who should get most benefit of this report?
• Anyone who are directly or indirectly involved in value chain cycle of this industry and needs to be up to speed on the key players and major trends in the market for Customer Loyalty Software
• Marketers and agencies doing their due diligence in selecting a Customer Loyalty Software for large and enterprise level organizations
• Analysts and vendors looking for current intelligence about this dynamic marketplace.
• Competition who would like to benchmark and correlate themselves with market position and standings in current scenario.
