I am the 908th: Senior Airman Timothy Jordan

Published April 12, 2023

By Senior Airman Austin Jackson

908th Airlift Wing

Senior Airman Timothy Jordan, a tilt rotor aircraft maintenance technician with the 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, recently won the 908th Airlift Wing 2022 Airman of the Year.

The Prattville, Alabama native enlisted in 2019 and following Basic Military Training — where he graduated with honors — Jordan went to Sheppard Air Force Base for technical training, again graduating with honors. This desire for excellence was birthed from an unspoken competition with his brother.

“I’ve got a lot to compete with … my brother is successful in the Navy,” said Jordan. “So, we are constantly seeing who can outdo the other.”

The sibling rivalry has inadvertently led to a new passion, a passion for flying. In his free time, Jordan can be found in the skies working towards his private pilot license.

“The Air Force has put a love for aviation in my life; I really enjoy it,” he said. “If I didn’t love aircraft maintenance so much, I’d probably pursue becoming an officer.”

For now, Jordan is stepping into the future, happy to be as hands-on as possible with the aircraft. He currently works for a company in Warner Robins, Georgia, conducting full aircraft maintenance tear downs and rebuilds while working towards his degree in aircraft maintenance from the Community College of the Air Force.

“I want to use the momentum from everything I did last year, achieving Airman of the Year, to be the best mechanic I can,” he said. “Then take that momentum into the transition to helicopters.”