Architectural Marvel owned by DeBeers Diamond Heiress to Auction with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

In cooperation with Michael Morrison of Morrison House Sotheby's International Realty, Merkaba will auction in April via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions.

By combining our firm’s reach with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ global database, we look forward to identifying the buyer for this property” — Michael Morrison, Listing Agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Named after a sacred geometric symbol meaning the balance of light, spirit, and body, Merkaba will auction this month in cooperation with listing agent Michael Morrison of Morrison House Sotheby's International Realty. Currently listed for $5.95 million, the property will sell with a $1.5 million reserve. Bidding is scheduled to be held on 20–27 April via the firm’s digital marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

“We are extremely pleased to be offering Merkaba at auction with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. Their process grants our seller control over the sale of their property, from selecting the date of sale, to an expansive marketing reach on an expedited timeline, to full transparency throughout the exposure cycle,” stated listing agent, Michael Morrison. “By combining our firm’s reach with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ global database, we look forward to identifying the buyer for this property.”

Owned by an heiress of the De Beers diamond dynasty, no details or luxuries were spared in the creation of Merkaba. This property sits on 85-plus acres overlooking all that Washington’s nature has to offer. The striking architecture of the 5,614 square-foot main home is reminiscent of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Guggenheim Museum. Inside, natural materials and curves—from the walls to the custom furnishings—come together to deliver artful serenity. Live off the grid; this estate blends sustainability and design. Solar and geothermal systems power the everyday function, while gardens, fruit orchards, and chicken coops provide sustenance. Designed with entertainment in mind, Merkaba features retractable interior walls to expand space for hosting a crowd. A saltwater pool and wraparound patios offer views of the sculpture garden and surroundings. A detached 1,700 square-foot, three-bedroom guesthouse at the other end of the gardens offers friends or family privacy.

The main property hosts three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms. The estate sits on nearly 86 acres with a main home, a three-bedroom guest house, and an additional structure. The primary room grants access to a wraparound patio, spa bath with a walk-in shower, and double vanity. Venture outside to the archery range, saltwater pool, rose gardens, orchards, sculpture garden, or chicken coops. This off-the-grid property offers geothermal solar systems, is double-gated, and hosts its own heliport. Merkaba sits 20 miles from Olymia, one hour to Tacoma, under two hours to Seattle, and one hour from Mount Rainier National Park. Travel with ease to the Olympia Regional Airport just 15 miles away or 1.5 hours to the Sea-Tac International Airport.

Additional indoor features include multiple fireplaces and designer appliances throughout; a copper-lined meditation room, home theater, and library/office. Additional outdoor features include an archery range, sustainable rose garden and orchard; a terraced design with landscaping inspired by a sculpture garden in Scotland; geothermal and solar systems; double-gated entrance to the property; a heliport; and spanning views of Mount Rainier.

Just 30 minutes from Olympia and one hour from Mount Rainier National Park, the small town of Tenino offers a quaint downtown area on the National Historic Register, arts and cultural events, a farmer’s market, and much more. The Pacific Northwest surrounds the property with vistas of forests and Mount Rainier looming in the distance. Explore the area, with trails abound and two lakes nearby. The Monarch Contemporary Sculpture Park and Art Center is a public art space just five miles from the property. Less than two hours away from Seattle and Sea-Tac International Airport

by car, or a short flight from the property's personal heliport, adventure awaits.

The property is available for showings Friday–Sunday 1–4 PM and by appointment, and additionally for private virtual showings.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the information listed on the property page. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit conciergeauctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

