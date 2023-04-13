CHANTZ Is an Effervescent Mix of Fantasy, Adventure, and Humor

Tim Rayborn’s Third Book in the Qwyrk Tales Series Released by Armin Lear
A page-turning adventure full of not only myth and magic, but also whole cauldrons full of wit and heart!”
— Laura Tempest Zakroff, author of Visual Alchemy
VANCOUVER, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Chantz is the third in a series of four novels about the comic misadventures of a group of misfits at the edge of normal reality in modern northern England. A Monty Pythonesque romp—with riveting adventures as well as humor—this latest release is Tim Rayborn’s playful and tension-filled journey into a world of shadows, Nighttime Nasties, eldritch screaming horrors, appalling neo-Shakespearean sonnets, undead corvids, and an abundance of verbal sparring.
Armin Lear Press will be issuing a special hardcover set of all four novels in the Qwyrk Tales Series when the final installment—Faytte—is released in early Fall 2023. A major launch is set for the Frankfurt Book Fair.
The latest in Rayborn’s adventures of Qwyrk has shocking and provocative plot elements:
Qwyrk can’t get a break. Spring is springing, but she’s stuck breaking up drunken faery fights as Beltane approaches. She really wants to take things to the next level with her possibly-probably-girlfriend Holly, but she keeps coming down with a chronic case of chickening out.
And now, her best human friend, Jilly Pleeth, has had a rather odd encounter. While attending a concert by her favorite band, the Mystic Wedding Weasels, Jilly was amazed by their enigmatic singer, Chantz. There’s something downright magical about her voice, something so magical that an evil force from outside this world wants her for nefarious reasons. But will Chantz succumb to its lure?
As with every one of the books in the Qwyrk Tales series, reviewers rave:
“Chantz neatly juxtaposes real-world concerns with the concurrent presence of magical forces underlying them for a rich read in fantasy and social ideals alike.”
Diane Donovan, Donovan's Literary Services/Midwest Book Review
“There’s never a dull moment when it comes to the lives of Qwyrk and Jilly, and Chantz continues to perform and enchant in new ways as we discover more about them and their friends. Readers will dive into another page-turning adventure full of not only myth and magic, but also whole cauldrons full of wit and heart!”
Laura Tempest Zakroff, author of Visual Alchemy and Weave the Liminal
About the Author
Tim Rayborn has written nearly fifty books for various publishers. His generous output covers topics such as music, the arts, history, the strange and bizarre, fantasy and sci-fi, business, and general knowledge. He is already intending to write several more books over the next few years.
He is also an internationally acclaimed musician and plays many unusual instruments, including medieval instrument reconstructions and folk instruments from Northern Europe, the Balkans, and the Middle East. He has appeared on over forty recordings, and his musical wanderings and tours have taken him across the US, all over Europe, and to Canada and Australia.
He currently lives in Washington state, surrounded by many books and instruments, as well as with a sometimes-demanding cat and can be found at timrayborn.com.
About Armin Lear Press
Armin Lear Press released its first book in May 2020 and has published 55 books as of this date. The number reflects the acquisition and issuing of second editions of the 5 top sellers for New Horizon Press, which closed its doors February 2021. Its founder has 32 years of publishing experience, and an executive editor with 25 years of publishing experience. The company headquarters is near Boulder, Colorado with a production office in Arlington, Virginia and a design team based in Connecticut. Armin Lear is a member of the Independent Book Publishers Association and distributes its books worldwide in English through Ingram.
TITLE: Chantz
SERIES: QWYRK TALES
GENRE: Fantasy
AUTHOR: Tim Rayborn
PUB DATE: April 12, 2023
ISBN: Paperback – 9781956450606; Ebook – 9781956450613
PRICE: PB $21.95; EP $7.99
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.