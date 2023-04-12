B.C. supports Chinese Canadian Museum as it prepares to open

CANADA, April 12 - The Chinese Canadian Museum is receiving an additional $10 million from the Province to support renovations and operating costs as the museum prepares for its public opening on July 1, 2023.

“Our government has been working incredibly closely with the Chinese Canadian community to bring Canada’s first museum dedicated to Chinese Canadian history to life,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “The historic Wing Sang Building in Vancouver Chinatown will bring people from all over the world to learn about the significant contributions of Chinese Canadians to British Columbia and Canada, both past and present.”

The museum’s permanent home, the Wing Sang Building, is the oldest building in Vancouver Chinatown and is owned and operated by the Chinese Canadian Museum Society of British Columbia. The building will feature space for permanent and temporary exhibits, programs, events and student learning.

“This transformational funding from the Province will support us as we put together the finishing touches towards the museum's official opening, constructing a space that is esthetically pleasing and impactful, while sharing the stories of Chinese Canadians with the public in meaningful ways,” said Melissa Karmen Lee, CEO, Chinese Canadian Museum. “The impact of offsetting operational costs also means more time and care is dedicated to developing the visitor experience, essential to the museum's success.”

This one-time funding brings the Province’s total investment in the museum to more than $48.5 million.

George Chow, MLA for Vancouver-Fraserview –

“Each step closer to the grand opening of the Chinese Canadian Museum is a step to be celebrated. This museum and its home in the Wing Sang Building helps recognize the important contributions and resilience of the Chinese Canadian community and their place in British Columbia’s history. I know the impact of this museum will be felt for generations.”

Grace Wong, board chair, Chinese Canadian Museum Society of BC –

“The Province’s support and generous funding provide a successful foundation to help us honour the history and contributions of Chinese Canadians. We couldn’t be more excited to open the doors of the first Chinese Canadian Museum after a five-year journey and share this important history with people of all backgrounds and from all over the world.”

Walt Judas, CEO, Tourism Industry Association of BC –

“This investment will ensure a new cultural centre is ready to be enjoyed by all British Columbians and visitors to our province, while contributing to the vibrancy of Vancouver's Chinatown.”

The Province announced its commitment to establish a Chinese Canadian Museum in the 2019 throne speech and provided the City of Vancouver a $1-million grant to support museum planning and programming.

In 2020, the Province provided an $8-million endowment to establish the Chinese Canadian Museum Society, and $2 million to complete the planning and initial development, including identifying potential sites, for the museum’s home.

In 2022, the Province invested $25.5 million for the purchase of the Wing Sang Building in Vancouver Chinatown, and $2 million for initial operational support of the society.

