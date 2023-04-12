Results released from First Nations consultation on new fiscal framework

CANADA, April 12 - The Ministry of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation and the Ministry of Finance are releasing a “what we heard” report from discussions with First Nations on the co-development of a new fiscal framework, which includes a new forestry revenue-sharing model.

The report is a summary of comments the Province heard from First Nations about a discussion paper that was released to First Nations in November 2022. It highlights the numerous government-to-government conversations and engagement opportunities related to this work to date.

The Province is committed to co-developing a new fiscal framework with Indigenous Peoples that supports the operation of Indigenous governments. Indigenous governments – like all governments – require sources of revenues to deliver services and build healthy, secure and prosperous communities.

As part of implementing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, B.C. is working toward a future where Indigenous governments can fulfil their responsibilities, care for their citizens and First Nations can manage their territories in ways that reflect their values.

The discussion paper posed several questions organized into two themes to start the conversation about the co-development process. One is on the co-development of a new model of fiscal relations and the other involves near-term changes to specific revenue-sharing streams – with an initial focus on forestry revenue sharing.

The Province committed to co-developing a new fiscal framework with First Nations through the 2018 Concrete Actions Document. In the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act Action Plan, released in March 2022, the Province committed to co-developing a new distinctions-based fiscal framework to support the operation of Indigenous governments.

In April 2022, the Province announced the co-development of a new forestry revenue-sharing model with First Nations. Immediate actions include providing interim enhancements to the existing Forest Consultation and Revenue Sharing Agreements program, which is more than doubling the amount available to be shared with First Nations.

The Province continues to engage with First Nations to inform the development of an options paper. The options paper will launch another round of engagement with Nations, as well as stakeholders and the public in the coming months.

Learn More:

Learn more about the New Fiscal Framework and read the “what we heard” report here:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/indigenous-people/new-fiscal-framework