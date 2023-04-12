University of Technology Named Best Emerging University in North India

Jaipur, India - The University of Technology, an esteemed educational institution in Jaipur, has been named the Best Emerging University in North India at the 13th Asia Education Summit & Awards 2023 held in New Delhi. The award is a recognition of the university's dedication to providing quality education to students and its significant contributions to the higher education sector.

Established in 2017 by the Government of Rajasthan through the State Legislature, University of Technology is UGC recognized under section 2(f) of the UGC Act 1956. It offers courses in engineering and technology, management, law, science, arts, commerce, education, languages, medical and health, alternate therapy, religion, telecommunication, and information technology. Its plush facility, spread across 30 acres of land, provides modern amenities and resources to students from varied backgrounds and across different learning segments.

Apart from its commitment to providing quality education, the university is also involved in various community and environmental causes, such as organizing student camps, art workshops, talent competitions, and other awareness programs.

The University of Technology in Jaipur has affiliations with several organizations and councils, including government recognition under Gazette-of-University-of-Technology. The university is empowered under Section 2(f) of the UGC Act, 1956, to award degrees which are notified under Section 22 of the UGC Act. University of Technology has also received AIU Membership and AICTE Approval for its MBA, Polytechnic Diploma, and Engineering Departments. The university's D.Pharma/B.Pharma has been approved by PCI, and its Law Courses are approved by BCI.

The University of Technology was selected for the award based on its efforts in promoting academic quality, research, and innovation. The university has a team of highly qualified and experienced faculty members who provide a solid foundation to students in their chosen course of study. It also has a state-of-the-art library and computer center, providing students with access to the latest technology and reference materials. The university offers a safe and secure environment for its students, with a strict anti-ragging policy and 24/7 security on campus.

Dr. Anshu Surana, Chairperson of University of Technology, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, saying, "This award is a testament to our commitment to providing a world-class education to our students. We are dedicated to promoting academic excellence, innovation, and research, and we will continue to strive for the highest standards of education."

The University of Technology is proud to have received this prestigious award and will continue to work towards providing quality education and making a positive impact in the higher education sector.

