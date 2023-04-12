Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,095 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,734 in the last 365 days.

Washington Trust Announces Date of First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

WESTERLY, R.I., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. WASH, the publicly owned holding company of The Washington Trust Company, will release first quarter 2023 earnings and host a conference call with the Corporation's executives as follows:

Earnings Release:       

Monday, April 24, 2023, 8:00 a.m. ET

Conference Call:           

Monday, April 24, 2023, 10:00 a.m. ET

Participant Dial In:         

1-833-470-1428 (Toll-Free)

International Dial In:       

1-929-526-1599

Access Code:                 

046558

Webcast:                         

Washington Trust Bancorp's website,
https://ir.washtrust.com


Teleconference Replay:     

A recording will be available until Monday, May 8, 2023

Replay Number US:           

1-866-813-9403 (Toll-Free)

Access Code:                     

923981

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP, INC.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is the parent of The Washington Trust Company, with $6.7 billion in assets as of December 31, 2022. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Corporation's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH. Investor information is available on the Corporation's web site at: https://ir.washtrust.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/washington-trust-announces-date-of-first-quarter-2023-earnings-release-conference-call-and-webcast-301796193.html

SOURCE Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.

You just read:

Washington Trust Announces Date of First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more