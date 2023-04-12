Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (EFSI) Q4 2022

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2023) - Eagle Financial Services, Inc EFSI: Stonegate Capital Partners updates coverage on Eagle Financial Services, Inc EFSI. The full report can be accessed by clicking on the following link: https://stonegateinc.com/reports/EFSI_22Q4.pdf

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

Diverse market exposure

Experienced management team with high levels of ownership

Proven record of sustained profitability

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Stonegate Capital Partners

Stonegate Capital Partners is a Dallas-based corporate advisory firm dedicated to serving the specialized needs of small-cap public companies. Since our inception, our mission has been to find innovative, undervalued public companies for our network of leading institutional investors who seek high-quality investment opportunities.

Contacts:

Stonegate Capital Partners

(214) 987-4121

info@stonegateinc.com

Source: Stonegate, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/162205