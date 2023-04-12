Make the Most of your Summer in Lake Tahoe Tahoe, California

Tahoe Expedition Academy offering a variety of camps for young adventurers

TRUCKEE, Calif. (PRWEB) April 12, 2023

There's nothing quite like summer in Lake Tahoe, and for families who are planning to spend part or all of their summer vacation in the mountains, the Tahoe Expedition Academy (TEA) is offering a variety of summer camps for little adventurers to enjoy. As with all TEA curriculum, these camps will place an emphasis on academics, adventure and character.

There is something for everybody – art and adventure camps that will have children drawing inspiration for Lake Tahoe's trails and shores; overnight backpacking trips led by experienced guides; a lacrosse camp coached by some of the nation's best professional players; coding courses and even an advanced blacksmithing camp.

Registration is now open and although some camps have been filling quickly, many spots are open and waitlists are active. For more information visit http://www.tahoesummercamps.com.

Here's a full rundown of TEA's summer camp offerings:

Art Camps

Art and Adventure - In the studio, campers will create drawings, paintings, clay works, charcoal artwork and more. Campers will return home daily with a smile, art projects in hand and stories of engaging outdoor adventures. https://www.tahoesummercamps.com/art-camps/art-adventure-camp/

Advanced Blacksmithing - Campers will create complex metal works, tools and more with lead CBA Level II Certified Instructor and professional educator Loren Trux. Prior experience is required. https://www.tahoesummercamps.com/art-camps/advanced-blacksmithing/

Wilderness Camps

Backpacking into Desolation Wilderness - Led by expert wilderness backcountry and WFR-certified guides, this camp offers overnight adventures into one of the best backpacking locations in North America. https://www.tahoesummercamps.com/wilderness-camps/youth-backpacking-adventure/ and https://www.tahoesummercamps.com/advanced-backpacking/

Mammoth Climbing Expeditions - Overnight camping and climbing expedition down the Eastern Sierra with base camp near Clark Canyon in Mammoth Lakes zone. Molly Massena of Ground Up Climbing Guides – one of the best guides in the outdoor space, is spearheading these expeditions. https://www.tahoesummercamps.com/mammoth-climbing-expeditions/

Whitewater Rafting - In collaboration with Tributary Whitewater, Tahoe Summer Camps is offering exclusive whitewater rafting trips on the American River in the heart of Gold Country. Tributary Whitewater is one of the best rafting outfitters in the western United States – with over 40 years of rafting experience. https://www.tahoesummercamps.com/wilderness-camps/whitewater-rafting/

Sports Camps

Pure Sports - Instructed by professional coaches and educators, Pure Sports explores many of the best summer sports Lake Tahoe has to offer, like mountain biking, lacrosse, ultimate frisbee, flag football, soccer, kickball and more. Activities are designed for campers of all abilities. https://www.tahoesummercamps.com/sports-camps/pure-sports/

Truckee Lacrosse - Coached by some of the best coaches and players in professional lacrosse, these camps are designed for girls and boys, and players of all skills; from beginner to intermediate players. https://www.tahoesummercamps.com/lake-tahoe-lacrosse-camps/

STEM Camps

Arduino Creations - In this offering, campers will learn Arduino, which is an open-source electronics platform based on easy-to-use hardware and software. It's intended for anyone making interactive projects and features hardware components that are affordable. https://www.tahoesummercamps.com/arduino-creations/

OpenAl ChatGPT - Designed for campers 14 to 16-years-old and instructed by Christopher Crevling, a twenty-year professional in the field of software development and business management. During the five-day offering, campers-turned-AI-programers will deep dive into OpenAI and ChatGPT. https://www.tahoesummercamps.com/hi-tech-camps/openai-chatgpt-lab/

VEX Robotics - This camp inspires students to become the problem-solving heroes of tomorrow. Campers will learn the fundamentals of robot design and programming, using the VEX IQ Platform. https://www.tahoesummercamps.com/hi-tech-camps/vex-robotics/

Video Game Design Lab - During the five-day offering aspiring video game developers will deep dive into game animation, interface creation, gameplay mechanics and more. https://www.tahoesummercamps.com/hi-tech-camps/video-game-design-lab/

Website Design Lab - In this five-day camp, students will learn the popular website-building platform WordPress, the fundamentals of coding, e-commerce, navigation, plugin widgets and other core website design tools. https://www.tahoesummercamps.com/hi-tech-camps/website-design-lab/

About Tahoe Expedition Academy (TEA)

Tahoe Expedition Academy (TEA) is a fully accredited, independent school serving grades Pre-K to 12 in Lake Tahoe, California. The school was founded in 2011 with the vision of reimagining education both inside and beyond the classroom. TEA students use meaningful real-world experiences to build not only their intelligence quotient, but also their emotional and adventure quotients as well. In the process, TEA has redefined where and how students and teachers realize their full potential and make a positive impact on the world around them. To learn more, visit tahoeexpeditionacademy.org.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2023/MM/prweb19276768.htm