FALCON BUTTE MINERALS CORP. ANNOUNCES AWARD OF DRILLING CONTRACT AND BOARD TRANSITION

VANCOUVER, BC, April 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Falcon Butte Minerals Corp ("Falcon Butte", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is preparing to commence drilling during the upcoming season at the Company's Butte Valley porphyry copper prospect in White Pine County, Nevada ("Butte Valley"). Hole BV-21 was drilled to a depth of 1,751 feet in 2022 and will now be extended to a depth of up to 6,000 feet. The Company has awarded a drilling contract to Alford Drilling LLC of Elko, Nevada, and drill crews are scheduled to mobilize to Butte Valley in June. The Company believes there are numerous porphyry and skarn targets which will be the focus of continued exploration efforts.

The Company is further pleased to announce that Mr. Rich Leveille has accepted an appointment as director of the Company. Rich grew up in the mining business, earned geology degrees in Utah and Alaska, and has worked for major mining companies such as Freeport McMoRan, Rio Tinto, Kennecott, Phelps Dodge and AMAX Exploration, in numerous countries including the U.S., Mexico, Chile, Peru, Brazil, Congo and Mongolia. As the company enters this phase of exploration, Stephen Goodman will transition to a key advisor role for the Company.

Travis Naugle, Falcon Butte's chairman, states "We are excited to commence on additional drilling at Butte Valley and value Freeport's commitment in funding our exploration efforts. We consider Rich's appointment to the Board to be a great value in support of our upcoming work program as exploration operator. We are grateful for Stephen Goodman's outstanding leadership as a founder and director of Falcon Butte that led to an earn-in agreement with Freeport and multiple successful financings. As Stephen transitions to a key advisor, we are delighted to continue benefiting from his expertise and guidance. We extend our sincerest thanks to Stephen for his dedication to Falcon Butte."

About Falcon Butte

Falcon Butte Minerals Corp. is a private Canadian-based company advancing the Butte Valley copper project in White Pine County, Nevada, and various copper and gold targets as opportunities are identified.

