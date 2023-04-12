The Hon. Charles Mok Joins the Board of Directors at the International Center for Trade Transparency Limited

London - 12th April, 2023 - The International Center for Trade Transparency Limited (trading as the International Centre for Trade Transparency and Monitoring, or ‘ICTTM’) is proud to announce the appointment of the Hon. Charles Mok to its Board of Directors, alongside the Hon. Senator David Wells, Hon. Viscount Lord Waverley, and H.E. Ambassador Sven Jurgenson. Mok brings over 40 years of experience as an Internet citizen, entrepreneur, legislator, and advocate for digital rights to the ICTT.

Currently serving as a member of the Board of Trustees for the Internet Society, Mok is also a visiting scholar at Stanford University's Global Digital Policy Incubator within the Cyber Policy Center. His research concentrates on safeguarding individual rights in the face of global digital policy implementation and regulation. Mok's expertise will be invaluable to ICTTM's ongoing mission to foster transparency and uphold ethical standards in international trade.

Mok has a distinguished track record in the technology sector, having served two terms as an elected member of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, representing the Information Technology sector between 2012 and 2020. He has been a tireless advocate for privacy, open data, freedom of expression, cybersecurity, and innovation, while also opposing surveillance and censorship. After leaving the legislature, Mok founded Tech for Good Asia, a regional initiative to harness the positive powers of digital technologies.

As a pioneering Internet entrepreneur, Mok co-founded HKNet in 1994, one of the first local ISPs, and successfully built the company to become the second largest in Hong Kong. He has also served as the President of the Hong Kong Information Technology Federation, Chair of the Hong Kong Internet Service Providers Association, and as a director of the Hong Kong Internet Registration Corporation.

Mok holds a BS in Computer and Electrical Engineering and an MS in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University in the US, and serves on the advisory board for the Surrey Law and Technology Hub, School of Law of the University of Surrey in the UK.

The International Center for Trade Transparency and Monitoring is excited to welcome the Hon. Charles Mok to its Board of Directors and looks forward to benefiting from his wealth of experience and passion for digital rights as the organization continues to strive for a new paradigm of transparency and ethics in international trade.

About International Center for Trade Transparency Limited:

The International Center for Trade Transparency Limited, trading as the International Centre for Trade Transparency and Monitoring (ICTTM), is a leading organization dedicated to promoting transparency, ethical practices, and effective regulations in international trade. By working with businesses, governments, and civil society, the ICTTM aims to create a fair and open global trading environment that benefits all stakeholders.

Founded in November of 2022, the ICTTM has successfully closed its seed stage funding round in March, having been oversubscribed by three times and bringing together an international investor base of over 65 investors from more than 20 countries.

