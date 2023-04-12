Secretary Naig Releases Statement on WOTUS Court Ruling

DES MOINES, Iowa (Apr. 12, 2023) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig released the following statement after the court's decision today on the new Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule:

“The court’s decision to grant an injunction on the Biden Administration’s Waters of the United States rule is very welcome news for Iowa agriculture. This rule is too broad, too burdensome, too intrusive and far too costly. I want to commend Attorney General Bird for leading the legal fight to overturn the rule. Iowa farmers must be able to freely operate using modern farming practices and we do not need this unworkable bureaucratic decree hindering our efforts to accelerate the adoption of proven conservation and water quality practices.”