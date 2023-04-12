Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,097 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,648 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Naig Releases Statement on WOTUS Court Ruling

DES MOINES, Iowa (Apr. 12, 2023) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig released the following statement after the court's decision today on the new Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule:

“The court’s decision to grant an injunction on the Biden Administration’s Waters of the United States rule is very welcome news for Iowa agriculture. This rule is too broad, too burdensome, too intrusive and far too costly. I want to commend Attorney General Bird for leading the legal fight to overturn the rule. Iowa farmers must be able to freely operate using modern farming practices and we do not need this unworkable bureaucratic decree hindering our efforts to accelerate the adoption of proven conservation and water quality practices.”

You just read:

Secretary Naig Releases Statement on WOTUS Court Ruling

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more