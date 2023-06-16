James Laurent SHOCKS Listeners with Debut EP "Icarus"

James Laurent on "Icarus"

How this Music Engineer for rappers such as Nelly, Smokepurpp, and A$AP delivered an emotional blend of Rock, Punk, and Hip-Hop has critics speechless.

The tears and frustration I've dealt with in hotels across the country while trying to build this life I've chosen for myself... It's difficult. But I couldn't be more proud of this art i've created.” — James Laurent