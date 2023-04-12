Governor Healey Signs Executive Order Establishing Judicial Nominating Commission and Appoints Commissioners  

Boston — Today, Governor Maura T. Healey signed an Executive Order reestablishing the Judicial Nominating Commission (JNC) and a code of conduct for members and judicial nominees. She also appointed a historically diverse, talented cohort of Commissioners who will be responsible for advising the Governor on nominating and appointing judicial officers in coordination with the Governor’s Council. Representing all regions of the state, the Commissioners bring a wealth of experience in the private and public sectors, in big firms and solo firms.

The Executive Order directs the JNC to perform its due diligence to ensure that judicial candidates hold the qualities necessary to serve on the state’s courts, including integrity, a strong work ethic, clear judgement, and a commitment to equality and impartiality. Commissioners are also instructed to work to ensure that judicial candidates represent the diversity of the communities they serve, including geography, race, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ability and economic status.

“Judicial officers play a critical role in shaping the lives of Massachusetts residents. Our goal is to ensure that those serving on our courts are committed to justice and equality, and that they are representative of the vibrant, diverse communities they serve,” said Governor Healey. “We’re proud to be appointing this experienced, dedicated group to the Judicial Nominating Commission, who I know I can count on to advise me on nominating the best judges to serve the people of Massachusetts.”

“It is essential that the people of Massachusetts have trust and confidence in our judiciary system. That starts with appointing qualified, impartial judges who will uphold justice and equality,” said Lieutenant Governor Driscoll. “Governor Healey and I are excited about this Judicial Nominating Commission and believe that Massachusetts will be a fairer, stronger state because of their work.”

“It’s an honor to serve as Chair of the Judicial Nominating Commission alongside Vice-Chairs Kathy Henry and Mark Fleming and work to install judicial officers who will uphold the law with intellect, integrity, sound judgment, and a strong work ethic to support the people of this Commonwealth,” said Chair Abim Thomas. “I’d like to thank the Healey-Driscoll Administration for their unwavering commitment to justice and equity in our courts.”

Judicial Nominating Commission – Commissioners:

Abim Thomas, Fidelity Investments (Chair)

Kathleen C. Henry, Eastern Bank (Vice-Chair)

Mark Fleming, WilmerHale (Vice-Chair)

Gavin Alexander, Jackson Lewis P.C.

Kristen Bonavita, Law Office of Kristen Farrell Bonavita

Gerry D’Ambrosio, D'Ambrosio LLP

Ruth Deras, Law Office of Ruth Deras

Laura Gal, Greater Boston Legal Services

Stephen Hall, Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP

Nancy Hathaway, Committee for Public Counsel Services

Peggy Ho, Commonwealth Financial Network

Kristin Knuuttila, Knuuttila Law

Francis (Jay) Lynch, Lynch & Lynch

Mikaela McDermott, Catholic Social Services

The Honorable David A. Mills (ret.)

Daniel Mulhern, Nutter McLennen & Fish LLP

Lynette Paczkowski, Bowditch & Dewey, LLP

The Honorable John M. Payne Jr. (ret.)

Sheriece Perry, Massachusetts Trial Courts – Court Service Centers

Tatum Pritchard, Disability Law Center

John P. Pucci, Bulkley Richardson and Gelinas, LLP

Wendy Quinn, Hassett & Donnelly, P.C.

Elizabeth Rodriguez-Ross, Committee for Public Counsel Services

Mark W. Shaughnessy, Boyle Shaughnessy Law

Dolores Thibault-Muñoz, NewVue Communities

Linda Thompson, Thompson & Thompson PC

Natashia Tidwell, Mintz

