John Scher, Renowned Entertainment CEO, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Entertainment Promoter - 2023”

“We're honored to include John Scher into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- John Scher, renowned entertainment CEO, wins the Best of Los Angeles Award- "Best Entertainment Promoter - 2023", according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The "Best of Los Angeles Award" community was formed nine years ago and consists of over 7,800 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan "No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best."

"The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity," expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include John Scher into our BoLAA family."

Metropolitan Entertainment Consultants LLC is a New York City area based live entertainment company owned by industry leader John Scher, one of the most respected independent concert promoters in the U.S. The company, led by Senior Producer Ian Noble, has presented a vast array of artists including Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Metallica, Foo Fighters, Diana Krall, Tool, Bonnie Raitt and Diana Ross. In addition to being a preeminent presenter of world class rock and pop live entertainment, Metropolitan produced the Tony Award-winning Liza’s at The Palace, a limited engagement Broadway theatre run starring Liza Minnelli.

To find out more about John Scher, click here to visit his LinkedIn page: https://www.linkedin.com/in/johnscher/