Rita McGrath, Renowned Management Expert, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Management Advisor - 2023”

Rita McGrath

We're honored to include Rita McGrath into our BoLAA family.” — Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rita McGrath, renowned management expert, wins the Best of Los Angeles Award- "Best Management Advisor - 2023", according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The "Best of Los Angeles Award" community was formed nine years ago and consists of over 7,800 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan "No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best."

"The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity," expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Rita McGrath into our BoLAA family."

Rita McGrath is a best-selling author, a sought-after advisor and speaker, and a longtime professor at Columbia Business School. Rita is one of the world’s top experts on strategy and innovation and is consistently ranked among the top 10 management thinkers in the world, including the #1 award for strategy by Thinkers50. McGrath’s recent book on strategic inflection points is Seeing Around Corners: How to Spot Inflection Points in Business Before They Happen (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2019).

Rita is the author of four other books, including the best-selling The End of Competitive Advantage (Harvard Business Review Press, 2013).

