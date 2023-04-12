Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,127 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,637 in the last 365 days.

CENTERSPACE ANNOUNCES DATES FOR THE EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2023

MINNEAPOLIS, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace CSR announces that it will release its operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, after the market closes on May 1, 2023.

Conference Call:
Management will host a conference call to discuss those results on the following day, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
Interested parties may access the live conference call via the following:

Live webcast: http://ir.centerspacehomes.com

Live Conference Call

Conference Call Replay

Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 10:00 AM ET

Replay available until May 16, 2023

USA Toll Free Number

1-833-470-1428

USA Toll Free Number

1-866-813-9403

International Toll-Free Number

1-929-526-1599

International Toll-Free Number

44-204-525-0658

Canada Toll Free Number

1-833-950-0062

Canada Toll Free Number

1-226-828-7578

Conference Number

909832

Conference Number

530926

About Centerspace
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, the company currently owns 75 apartment communities consisting of 13,498 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2022 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Joe McComish, Investor Relations, at (701) 837-7104 or IR@centerspacehomes.com.

Contact Information
Joe McComish, Investor Relations
Phone : (701) 837-7104
E-mail : IR@centerspacehomes.com

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centerspace-announces-dates-for-the-earnings-release-and-conference-call-for-the-first-quarter-of-2023-301795728.html

SOURCE Centerspace

You just read:

CENTERSPACE ANNOUNCES DATES FOR THE EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more