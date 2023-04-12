CENTERSPACE ANNOUNCES DATES FOR THE EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2023

There were 2,127 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,637 in the last 365 days.
MINNEAPOLIS, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace CSR announces that it will release its operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, after the market closes on May 1, 2023.
Conference Call:
Management will host a conference call to discuss those results on the following day, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
Interested parties may access the live conference call via the following:
Live webcast: http://ir.centerspacehomes.com
Live Conference Call
Conference Call Replay
Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 10:00 AM ET
Replay available until May 16, 2023
USA Toll Free Number
1-833-470-1428
USA Toll Free Number
1-866-813-9403
International Toll-Free Number
1-929-526-1599
International Toll-Free Number
44-204-525-0658
Canada Toll Free Number
1-833-950-0062
Canada Toll Free Number
1-226-828-7578
Conference Number
909832
Conference Number
530926
About Centerspace
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, the company currently owns 75 apartment communities consisting of 13,498 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2022 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Joe McComish, Investor Relations, at (701) 837-7104 or IR@centerspacehomes.com.
Contact Information
Joe McComish, Investor Relations
Phone : (701) 837-7104
E-mail : IR@centerspacehomes.com
