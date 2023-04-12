Plastec Technologies Reports Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Plastec Technologies, Ltd. PLTYF (the "Company") today reported audited financial results for the fiscal 2022 year ended December 31, 2022. See financial tables at the end of this release in Hong Kong dollars (HKD). All other amounts in this press release are presented in U.S. dollars (USD) with a conversion rate of US$1.0: HK$7.8.

Current Balance Sheet Highlights

$11.1 million in working capital at December 31, 2022, compared to $11.5 million at December 31, 2021.

Book value per share was $0.86 at December 31, 2022, compared to $0.89 at December 31, 2021.

Management Comments

Mr. Kin Sun Sze-To, Chairman of the Company, stated, "We maintained the Company's public listing status and lean operational infrastructure in 2022. We remain well positioned to take advantage of business opportunities that may make sense for our Company in the near term."

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

PLASTEC TECHNOLOGIES, LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Hong Kong dollars in thousands, except number of shares, per share data and unless otherwise stated) Year ended December 31, Year ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2020 2021 2022 HK$ HK$ HK$ Revenues - - - Operating expenses, net Gain on disposal of a subsidiary 29 - - Selling, general and administrative expenses (3,882) (2,273) (3,326) Other income 7 - 91 Total operating expenses, net (3,846) (2,273) (3,235) Loss from operations (3,846) (2,273) (3,235) Interest income 1,118 112 917 Loss before income tax expense (2,728) (2,161) (2,318) Income tax expense (779) (840) (907) Net loss attributable to the Company's shareholders (3,507) (3,001) (3,225) Comprehensive loss attributable to the Company's shareholders (3,507) (3,001) (3,225)

PLASTEC TECHNOLOGIES, LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (CONTINUED) (Hong Kong dollars in thousands, except number of shares, per share data and unless otherwise stated) Year ended December 31, Year ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2020 2021 2022 HK$ HK$ HK$ Net loss per share: Weighted average number of ordinary shares 12,938,128 12,938,128 12,938,128 Weighted average number of diluted ordinary shares 12,938,128 12,938,128 12,938,128 Basic net loss per share HK$(0.27) HK$(0.23) HK$(0.25) Diluted net loss per share HK$(0.27) HK$(0.23) HK$(0.25)

PLASTEC TECHNOLOGIES, LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Hong Kong dollars in thousands, except number of shares, per share data and unless otherwise stated) December 31, December 31, 2021 2022 HK$ HK$ ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 98,732 95,646 Deposits, prepayment and other receivables 3,131 3,554 Total current assets 101,863 99,200 Property, plant and equipment, net - - Intangible assets 438 438 Total assets 102,301 99,638 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Other payables and accruals 1,120 775 Tax payable 11,026 11,933 Total current liabilities 12,146 12,708 Total liabilities 12,146 12,708 Commitments and contingencies - - Shareholders' equity Ordinary shares (U.S.$0.001 par value; 100,000,000 authorized, 101 101 12,938,128 and 12,938,128 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31 2021 and 2022, respectively) Additional paid-in capital 26,049 26,049 Accumulated other comprehensive income (30) (30) Retained earnings 64,035 60,810 Total shareholders' equity 90,155 86,930 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 102,301 99,638

PLASTEC TECHNOLOGIES, LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Hong Kong dollars in thousands, except number of shares, per share data and unless otherwise stated) Year ended December 31, Year ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2020 2021 2022 HK$ HK$ HK$ Operating activities Net loss (3,507) (3,001) (3,225) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Amortization 363 60 - Gain on disposal of a subsidiary (29) - - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Deposits, prepayment and other receivables (696) (681) (423) Other payables and accruals 228 (449) (345) Tax payables 779 840 907 Net cash used in operating activities (2,862) (3,231) (3,086) Investing activity Net cash inflow from disposals of subsidiaries (net of cash disposed of HK$27 for the year 2020) 29 - - Net cash provided by investing activity 29 - - Financing activity Dividends paid - (80,734) - Net cash used in financing activity - (80,734) - Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (2,833) (83,965) (3,086) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 185,530 182,697 98,732 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year 182,697 98,732 95,646 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Interest income 1,118 112 917 Income taxes paid - - -

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230412005575/en/