DBV Technologies Announces Results of its 2023 Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting

Montrouge, France, April 12, 2023

Shareholders Approved All Proposed Resolutions

DBV Technologies DBVTF, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today held its Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting. The General Meeting was chaired by Michel de Rosen, Chairman of DBV Technologies.

The Company's shareholders approved all resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors. These resolutions and their results are posted on the Investors/Annual General Meetings section of the Company's website: https://www.dbv-technologies.com/events/2023-annual-general-meeting/.

About DBV Technologies 
DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin™, an investigational proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT™, and is DBV Technologies' method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients. DBV Technologies' food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France, and North American operations in Basking Ridge, NJ. The Company's ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris DBVFR and the Company's ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market DBVT.

Investor Contact
Anne Pollak
DBV Technologies
+1 857-529-2363
anne.pollak@dbv-technologies.com

Media Contact
Angela Marcucci
DBV Technologies
+1 646-842-2393

angela.marcucci@dbv-technologies.com

Attachment


