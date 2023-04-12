NorthPoint Development Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Houston TradePort

Congresswoman Sheila J. Lee presenting NorthPoint Development with the Certificate of Congressional Recognition
Stimulating economic growth for the Pleasantville Area
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NorthPoint Development hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday, April 11, to unveil the new 1.38M square foot industrial park, Houston TradePort. Located at 8230 Plummer Street, the Class A state-of-the-art industrial park consists of three buildings across 88 acres, formerly owned by Exxon Mobil.
The investment into Houston is estimated to have created more than a thousand direct and indirect jobs for the Pleasantville community. NorthPoint Development invested $97.5 million into the development, excluding additional investments made by the occupying tenants.
“Our investment into Houston TradePort works to redevelop the former brownfield site for long-term sustainability by putting the site into production, generating taxes for the community, and further strengthening the economy through job creation,” said Brent Miles, Chief Marketing Officer at NorthPoint Development. “I’d like to thank our tenants for trusting us and expanding their operations into the Houston community.”
Houston TradePort is strategically located within the 610 Loop with optimal access to I-10, I-45, and I-69, and is located near George Bush Intercontinental Airport, allowing for easy regional and local industrial distribution. The newly constructed industrial park is also adjacent to the Port of Houston, presenting key logistic advantages for current and future tenants.
“A historic investment in a historic community providing much needed opportunities for career growth and community enrichment,” said Tomaro Bell, What’s the Point, TV Host.
Tenants of Houston TradePort include Spartan Warehouse, Relogistics Services, Koch Filter Corporation, SouthernCarlson, Inc., Home City, and Flagship Tire & Wheel.
Speakers at the groundbreaking ceremony included Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Bridgette Murray, President of Super Neighborhood 57, Leticia Plummer, City Council At-large, Tomaro Bell, What’s the Point TV Host, and Brent Miles, Chief Marketing Officer at NorthPoint Development.
Billy Gold, Faron Wiley, and Quinten Davis of CBRE served as the listing brokers for the industrial park.
About NorthPoint Development
Established in 2012, NorthPoint Development is a privately held real estate operating company specializing in developing, leasing, and managing Class A industrial and multi-family properties. We invest alongside our partners through various fund and venture structures to develop industrial and multi-family assets. We differentiate ourselves with a data-driven approach to site acquisitions and a high level of technical expertise in engineering, architecture, and construction. Through our in-house suite of services, NorthPoint can provide end-to-end expertise, leading to expedited solutions. Today, the company is part of a network of eleven companies with a logistics focus and an emphasis on a factory-to-front-door approach. We’ve developed and managed over 169.4 million square feet of industrial space. It’s estimated that our developments have created more than 110,000 jobs and supported more than 557 industrial clients across the United States. We continue to operate with an entrepreneurial spirit guided by our Core Values, enabling us to deliver exceptional results for our team members, clients, and communities.
