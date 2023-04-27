Becky Beamer's Latest Directorial Documentary Film "Machine: Vivat Apparatus" Exposes a University's Secret Society

Machine: Vivat Appartus Poster

Distributed by Porter+Craig Film and Media, the documentary reveals explosive details about a secret organization that hides behind folklore and fraternity.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Machine: Vivat Apparatus." distributed by the new fastest-growing film and media for independent film and TV, Porter + Craig, has been announced to release on all leading digital platforms. Currently available on VUDU, the documentary reveals explosive details about the secret group existing for over 100 years at a University.

Directed and written by Becky Beamer, the sixty-nine-minute documentary takes viewers on a journey of three individuals where their lives take an unexpected turn. A student, a pizza maker, and a lawyer join hands to advocate against the discrimination their communities have faced at the hands of an organization founded at a University. Edited by Bebe Stone, the trio sets out to reveal the ulterior motives of the coalition of sororities and fraternities that were established to have a powerful influence over the campus. Will the institution of higher learning continue to support the Machine's tactics of intimidation, strategies for voter fraud, and racist past? Journalistic investigations and a whistle blower commentary uncovers the Machine.

The documentary opens in a University that for the longest, didn’t enjoy the reputation of a liberated institution. In an attempt to mobilize the masses, engage the public and equip them to voice against the inequality and extremist white supremacy ideology in their own communities, Becky has taken a bold approach, an unapologetic take on the weaponization of propaganda and hate speech that serves far greater interests of the political system of which the Machine is one of many players. Beamer was inspired to create the film "Machine: Vivat Apparatus" while living in a neighborhood where discrimination was rampant. The mythology and ramifications of the Machine are not uncommon topics of conversation there but, new to the rest of the world.

Watch Former Student Government Association President, Jared Hunter, talk about his experience with race relations at the University at Students Speak Up About Machine.

The award-winning director and writer teamed up with executive producers Jeff Porter and Keith L. Craig to deliver a route to power for the marginalized through a call for action. Watch the trailer on YouTube.

For more details, please visit Machine: Vivat Apparatus (2022) - IMDb.

ABOUT MACHINE: VIVAT APPARATUS

The 2022 documentary about a secret organization, The Machine operating for over 100 years at the University of Alabama created by the award-winning director and writer Becky Beamer will soon be released on leading online platforms. A documentary film directed by Porter + Craig Film and Media is currently streaming on VUDU.

ABOUT PORTER + CRAIG FILM AND MEDIA DISTRIBUTION

Porter + Craig is one of the newest and most exciting partnership ventures in independent film and TV sales (based primarily in Beverly Hills with connections in Washington DC and Atlanta), with two youthful but experienced industry veterans joining forces to take digital development to the next level.

Machine: Vivat Appartus "Official Trailer"