April 12, 2023

Attorney General's Office

Contact: Danna Hayes

Danna.hayes@maine.gov

Attorney General Aaron M. Frey Announces Filing of Civil Rights Complaint

Lewiston Man Accused of Threatening to Kill Black Woman in Racist Tirade

AUGUSTA- Attorney General Aaron Frey announced today that he has filed a complaint under the Maine Civil Rights Act in Androscoggin County Superior Court against Charles Barnes, age 45, of Lewiston, Maine. The complaint alleges that on or about August 30, 2022, Barnes relayed a threatening voicemail to a 32-year-old Black woman, asserting that he had been parked outside her apartment and was “waiting for someone to step outside and the first one who does is gonna die.” He went on to threaten that “I don’t care if it’s her kid, or her, or her boyfriend. I don’t care...I’m killing me a [racial epithet].”

The victim called the Lewiston police and Barnes was arrested for the crime of terrorizing. His criminal case is pending.

The Attorney General’s complaint under the Maine Civil Rights Act requests a civil injunction prohibiting Barnes from having any contact with the victim or any member of her family and from violating the Maine Civil Rights Act in the future.

“The defendant’s statements amount to an outrageous threat of violence against the victim and all persons of color,” said Attorney General Frey. “My office will take action under the Maine Civil Rights Act to enjoin racist threats that cause fear in our community and to prevent such threats from escalating into acts of violence.”

The Maine Civil Rights Act authorizes the Attorney General to bring an action against any person who uses physical force or violence, the threat of physical force or violence, property damage or the threat of property damage against another person motivated by bias against the other person’s race, color, religion, sex, ancestry, national origin, physical or mental disability, sexual orientation or gender identity. A knowing violation of an order issued under the Civil Rights Act is a Class D crime punishable by up to 364 days in jail and a $2,000 fine.

The Attorney General’s Office would like to thank the Lewiston Police Department for their work on the case.

