PRESS RELEASE: Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $977 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

TEXAS, April 12 - April 12, 2023

(AUSTIN) â€” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts $977.2 million in local sales tax allocations for April, 12.8 percent more than in April 2022.

These allocations are based on sales made in February by businesses that report tax monthly.

LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (April 2023) Recipient April 2023

Allocations Change from

April 2022 Year-to-date

Change CitiesÂ Â Â

$615.0M â†‘ 11.5% â†‘ 8.6% Transit Systems $210.6M â†‘ 13.0% â†‘ 9.3% Counties $61.1M â†‘ 16.9% â†‘ 14.3% Special Purpose Districts $90.5M â†‘ 18.5% â†‘ 16.1% Total $977.2M â†‘ 12.8% â†‘ 9.8%

For details on April sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts, visit the Comptrollerâ€™s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.