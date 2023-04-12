Dresdner Robin Expands Service Portfolio with Remediation Construction Management Services

The new branch, Dresdner Robin Construction Management, will be led by industry veteran Jim Blaney, CHMM

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Jersey-based land use consultancy, Dresdner Robin, announced today that it will expand its service portfolio by adding remediation construction management services via its newest division, Dresdner Robin Construction Management (DRCM). DRCM will manage remediation projects throughout the project life cycle, integrate all facets of risk management into each function of the remediation process, while maintaining access to all of Dresdner's necessary technical capabilities and engineering disciplines.

DRCM will now provide remediation and construction professionals, professional engineers, and certified hazardous material managers (CHMMs) to manage all aspects of a remediation project. DRCM will also design and manage the safety components of the project, providing certified industrial hygienists (CIH), certified safety professionals (CSPs) and site safety managers (SSMs). DRCM will offer multiple project delivery options, including CM as agent, design-build and CM at risk. The firm will hold all remediation and associated construction sub-contracts for the work, managing cost, schedule, scope, safety and quality as part of its full-service capabilities. Further, Dresdner has the ability to provide comprehensive and project-specific environmental liability insurance programs at the highest levels available in the industry.

"Dresdner Robin's expansion into construction management will allow our firm to provide an end-to-end solution, from due diligence to occupancy on the development of contaminated properties, while offering risk management and value to our clients," said Tony Ianuale, COO at Dresdner Robin. "Dresdner Robin has always been known for its technical capabilities, and the expanded services will enhance that expertise while streamlining the process for new and existing customers."

The division will be overseen by Jim Blaney, CHMM, who joins Dresdner Robin as director of construction management. Blaney brings more than 25 years of specialized management, technical and regulatory compliance experience in managing large site remediation and redevelopment projects. As construction and remediation risk manager for multiple brownfield sites in both the public and private sectors.

"I am thrilled to lead Dresdner Robin's expansion into construction management services," said Jim Blaney. "My more than two decades of project and site construction management experience will help guide clients and foster simplified and streamlined solutions for all our projects, whether that be a phased project or complete turnkey approach to an environmental remediation or redevelopment project."

Blaney's experience includes many notable projects within the New York, New Jersey and Philadelphia metropolitan area, including for the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), where he served as construction manager for the remediation of heavily contaminated former manufactured gas plant sites in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx. He also served as construction manager on the Hudson County Chromium Cleanup Projects, in Jersey City, N.J. He holds a bachelor's degree in environmental studies from Ramapo College and a master's in environmental policy and planning from the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

