NEP U.S. Broadcast Services Meets Demand for New Mobile Unit Connected Production Solutions

Powered by its industry-leading broadcast control technology, TFC, NEP expands fleet with three new IP-capable mobile units to serve U.S. clients

In advance of this year's NAB Show, NEP Group, the leading media technology partner for content creators worldwide, is rolling out three new TFC-equipped, fully IP-capable mobile units within its U.S. fleet as part of its connected production strategy, marking one of the company's most significant investments in its core broadcast business. TFC (Total Facility Control) is NEP's proprietary software platform that connects NEP's Global Production Ecosystem of facilities, products and services, giving clients more options and flexibility to create and distribute content to audiences anywhere, in any configuration of onsite, remote or hybrid workflows.

Following several months of internal design and development by NEP's global engineering teams, new mobile unit builds Supershooter 7 and Supershooter 62 were recently completed, while Supershooter CBS received a full IP 2110 infrastructure upgrade. All three remote facilities are now supporting clients nationwide, expanding NEP's U.S. fleet of TFC-equipped mobile units to nine. NEP created its TFC-driven global production ecosystem to allow for any combination of traditional onsite broadcast support, at one or multiple event venues, with remote or centralized production capabilities managed off-site.

"The capability to tie mobile units together in a large compound using our TFC platform is in high demand, and we have responded by continuing to invest and reinvest in our offerings," said Glen Levine, President, NEP U.S. Broadcast Services. "This new generation of IP mobile units gives clients more options and more flexibility to bring their content to life. Our teams continue to do an amazing job designing, constructing and expanding our fleet to meet these needs. Our recent wave of mobile unit innovation in launching Supershooter 7 and Supershooter 62, and upgrading Supershooter CBS, builds upon an already deep selection of interchangeable IP-powered facilities."

NEP is committed to equipping new mobile units with TFC, with additional builds planned throughout the year, including ST7, a support unit for Supershooter 7. This follows a robust 2022, which saw the launches of SRT3 and Supershooter 6, and TFC upgrades to Supershooter 4 and EN1. Supershooter 5, released in May 2021, was the first fully IP mobile unit to be powered by TFC.

Designed to solve the industry's issues related to IP control, TFC provides an easy-to-use broadcast control and monitoring system to streamline, simplify and speed up the configuration and connection of onsite and remote facilities. Developed internally by NEP software engineers, TFC is technology agnostic, making it compatible with virtually any technology in the broadcast and live event environment.

TFC's ability to ease configuration reduces the amount of time needed onsite to manage increasingly complex IP-based infrastructure and reduces the risk of human error. It also offers redundancy and built-in safeguarding for all networked flows, which means more secure, stable, and streamlined infrastructure for NEP's clients.

NEP Apprenticeship Program Graduates Support New Mobile Unit Build

Three recent graduates of the NEP Broadcast Services Apprenticeship Program are assigned to Supershooter 7, NEP's latest IP truck: Leah Koepenick, Engineer in Charge, Levi Orsinger, Engineer 2 and Daniel Maney, Engineer 3.

Just out of school or new to the industry? NEP offers several training and apprenticeship programs around the globe that can help you get the hands-on experience you need to launch your career in the broadcast and live event industries. These programs offer real-world experience working on production with mentorship and guidance from seasoned industry veterans. These programs include tracks for broadcast engineers, LED technicians, commercial truck drivers and more. Learn about NEP trainee & apprentice programs around the world at nepgroup.com/career/apprenticeships.

NEP Group at the 2023 NAB Show

With a global ecosystem-themed physical exhibition at NEP Booth #C4535, NEP Group is presenting a variety of product demonstrations, case studies and expert speakers at the 2023 NAB Show, the industry's annual global event at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV, from April 15-19, 2023. For a complete lineup of NEP appearances, visit NEP's 2023 NAB Show page. Visit nepgroup.com to learn more about NEP's live production and connected solutions.

About NEP

You have a vision. We see it, too. With a worldwide network of experts and cutting-edge technology, our unique Global Production Ecosystem empowers content creators and rights holders to tell stories in breakthrough ways. We're built on 35 years of trusted experience across broadcast, live event, and virtual production to deliver the solutions you need—anytime, anywhere.

Headquartered in the United States, NEP has operations in 25 countries with over 5,000 employees. Together, we have supported productions in over 100 countries on all seven continents, and we're still growing. Learn how we help our clients bring content to life at nepgroup.com.

