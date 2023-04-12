Alphaeon Credit Partners with Dentulu to Offer Flexible Financing for Virtual First Teledentistry Consultations, at-home services, and referrals to local dental offices

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alphaeon Credit, a leading provider of patient financing, has announced a new partnership with Dentulu, a pioneering teledentistry platform, to help patients access affordable financing for dental services both virtually and through referrals to participating dental offices.

With this partnership, patients can now use Alphaeon Credit to finance their teledentistry consultations, mobile dentistry procedures, prescriptions, and a wide range of at-home dental services. Through Dentulu, patients across the nation can have access to salivary tests, sleep apnea therapy, and remineralization trays. This will compound the benefits of expanding access to care through Teledentistry by improving affordability of dental care allowing patients to receive the best care possible with customized payment plans.

"As a practicing dentist, I have used Alphaeon Credit in my dental offices for many years and have offered their services to my patients to help alleviate the financial pressures of dental procedures. It's now my unique pleasure to partner with Thomas Ervesun, Tony Seymour, and their amazing team at Alphaeon Credit to help expand their reach to millions of patients across the nation outside of the dental office setting through Dentulu's platform," explains Dr. Arash Hakhamian, co-founder and CEO of Dentulu. "Both Dentulu and Alphaeon recognize the benefits of providing affordable payment options to dental patients and its tremendous role in helping improve the quality of patient care. We are equally excited to work together to provide ongoing innovations and improvements in how we deliver our services to our clients with the ultimate goal of helping patients and the providers that service them,"

"We are thrilled to partner with Dentulu to bring our patients a convenient and flexible financing solution for their teledentistry consultations," said Tony Seymour, President of Alphaeon Credit. "Our goal is to help make quality dental care more accessible to patients, and this partnership is a big step in achieving that goal by expanding access to some diagnostic and referral care from comfort of a patient's own home."

Patients utilizing Dentulu's nationwide network will have the opportunity to access a limited amount of dental services virtually and at home through a "virtual first" model that allows on-demand access to licensed dental professionals through mobile devices and the internet. Patients will also be pre-qualified for various payment plan options that will make their dental work affordable whether they decide to do it through Teledentistry or through Dentulu referrals to local dentists on the Dentulu network. The combination of affordability and accessibility ushers into dentistry new opportunities to improve oral health equity for millions of patients across the United States.

The two companies plan on launching their combined offerings in Q2 of 2023 and will continue to collaborate on innovative solutions to add ongoing value to the dental industry and the patients they serve.

About Alphaeon Credit

Alphaeon Credit, Inc., an innovative patient financing company based in Newport Beach, California, specializes in providing patients with financing solutions for elective or non-reimbursed healthcare procedures, treatments, and services. Plastic surgery, dermatology, ophthalmology, and dentistry practices, prefer to partner with Alphaeon Credit for their superior credit limits, exceptional customer service, and strong approval rates. With the introduction of Alphaeon Access, Alphaeon Credit approves up to 85% of your patients with a one-step universal application for both prime and subprime applicants. Alphaeon Credit Cards are issued by Comenity Capital Bank. Learn more at www.alphaeoncredit.com

About Dentulu

Dentulu is a dental technology company with a nationwide Teledentistry network helping provide innovative dental solutions to patients and dental professionals across the United States. Dentulu operates the world's most comprehensive HIPAA compliant Teledentistry platform located at www.dentulu.com and is supported by the nation's largest Teledentistry network. Dentulu's mission is to expand accessibility to convenient and affordable dental care through emerging technologies and innovations.

