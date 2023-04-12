Ramirez & Co., Inc. Expands Institutional Equity Team with the Addition of Senior Professionals Jason Valdez and Bryan Cameron

Samuel A. Ramirez & Co., Inc. ("Ramirez & Co."), one of the oldest and largest Hispanic-owned investment banks in the United States, is pleased to announce that Jason Valdez and Bryan Cameron have joined the firm's Institutional Equity Group as Managing Directors.

Messrs. Valdez and Cameron are charged with building out the equity trading platform at Ramirez & Co. by bringing in new and unique skill sets to complement the existing business. The pair previously worked together at Russell Securities earlier in their careers.

Mr. Valdez has 27 years of equity trading experience, with a particular focus on program trading. Prior to joining Ramirez & Co., he was the Global Head of Equity Trading for Penserra Securities, where he was a founding member and partner for nearly 15 years.

Mr. Cameron's trading career spans 20 years, including most recently serving as BlackRock's Head of Americas Platform Strategy for Equity Trading. While at BlackRock, he focused on improving investment performance by innovating tools and techniques to implement investment ideas.

"I've known Sam for years and have always been impressed with what Ramirez & Co. built from the ground up, so I am excited to be a part of this team," said Mr. Valdez. "I thought I walked away from the industry for good last year, but through conversations with Sam, I realized there was a tremendous opportunity to build upon a solid foundation at Ramirez."

"The strong history and culture at Ramirez give us an excellent foundation to build on and grow," said Mr. Cameron. "I look forward to drawing on my 20 years of buy-side experience to create better outcomes for our clients."

"We're thrilled that Jason Valdez and Bryan Cameron have joined our Institutional Equity Group as we continue to bring high-level ideas, experience and execution to our institutional client base," said Sam Ramirez Jr., Senior Managing Director. "Ramirez is known for the quality of our work and our professionals, which has been essential to the success and longevity of our business for over 50 years. Jason and Bryan embody the continued focus on our mission and our core values and we look forward to seeing how we can continue to grow together."

About Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc.

Founded in 1971, Ramirez is a nationwide, full service investment bank, brokerage and advisory firm serving institutional clients and retail investors across six core areas: municipal finance, investment banking, fixed income sales and trading, institutional equities, wealth management and asset management. The firm is recognized as one of the industry's preeminent and best-capitalized boutique underwriters, having cultivated a banking, underwriting, sales and trading, and strategy team that is unique in its integration. Headquartered in New York City, Ramirez has additional offices in Albany, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Orlando, Philadelphia, San Antonio and San Juan, Puerto Rico. More information about the firm is available at https://www.ramirezco.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230412005739/en/