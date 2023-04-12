Canadian securities regulators provide update on pre-registration undertakings for crypto asset trading platforms

There were 2,118 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,746 in the last 365 days.
CALGARY and TORONTO, April 12, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) announced today that certain unregistered crypto asset trading platforms have filed an enhanced pre-registration undertaking with their principal regulator following the publication of CSA Staff Notice 21-332.
Pre-registration undertakings that have been reviewed are available on the CSA's website. Pre-registration undertakings for other crypto asset trading platforms remain under review.
The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories, co-ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.
