Canadian securities regulators provide update on pre-registration undertakings for crypto asset trading platforms

CALGARY and TORONTO, April 12, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) announced today that certain unregistered crypto asset trading platforms have filed an enhanced pre-registration undertaking with their principal regulator following the publication of CSA Staff Notice 21-332.

Pre-registration undertakings that have been reviewed are available on the CSA's website. Pre-registration undertakings for other crypto asset trading platforms remain under review.

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories, co-ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

For investor inquiries, please contact your local securities regulator.

SOURCE Canadian Securities Administrators

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/12/c6728.html

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


