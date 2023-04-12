Holiday Swap Group Attracts $15M Investment, Including $10M at a $400M Valuation

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2023) - Travel Innovator Holiday Swap Group Secures $15M Funding with $10M at a $400M Valuation, Boosts Aviation Subsidiary with $60M Investment agreed in principle.

Holiday Swap Group, the groundbreaking vacation exchange and booking platform, has announced a new investment totaling $15 million, with $10 million raised at a $400 million valuation. This funding, provided by a diversified group of investors, acknowledges the platform's significant growth and potential in revolutionising how people travel and experience new destinations.



In addition to the recent funding, Holiday Swap Group's commercial aviation subsidiary has agreed in principle a substantial $60 million investment, highlighting the pivotal role of aviation in driving the company's valuation. Holiday Swap Group's unique approach to providing affordable travel options, combined with its dedicated community of travellers, has set the stage for continued success and expansion in the coming years.

Holiday Swap Group unites a global community of travellers eager to explore the world in a more cost-effective and genuine manner. The platform empowers users to book their homes or vacation properties with fellow members, bypassing costly hotels and unlocking one-of-a-kind local experiences for all. With over a million users worldwide, Holiday Swap Group has rapidly emerged as a frontrunner in the travel industry.

The most recent funding round will propel the company's expansion, enabling the development of innovative features that elevate user experience. This investment will also fuel the platform's accelerated growth, drawing in more customers from across the globe.

"This new investment serves as a testament to our team's dedication and the phenomenal growth we have achieved over the years," expressed James Asquith, Founder and CEO of Holiday Swap Group. "We are thrilled to continue innovating and creating new features that make travel even more accessible and enjoyable for our community."

Having already disrupted the conventional vacation rental market, this fresh investment will further cement Holiday Swap Group's position as an industry leader. The company remains steadfast in its mission to make travel accessible and affordable for all, while fostering cultural exchange and genuine experiences.

About Holiday Swap: Since its establishment in 2018, Holiday Swap has been a game-changer in the vacation rental industry, providing a vast range of accommodation options worldwide, affordable booking rates, and increased income potential for hosts. Initially founded on the concept of home swapping, Holiday Swap has rapidly evolved into a significant contender in the short-term rental market, competing directly with industry leaders. Holiday Swap Group boasts over 1M users from around the world.

