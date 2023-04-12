Leonardo Suarez-Paz performs his violin concerto, Nuevos Aires with the Greenwich Symphony Orchestra

Leonardo Suarez-Paz, Argentine Tango Artist was mentored by Astor Piazzolla
Multiple Latin GRAMMY nominee Leonardo Suarez-Paz redefines Nuevo Tango with a new violin concerto, while honoring his mentor Astor Piazzolla, among others.
Leonardo possesses a unique spirit and is a virtuoso extraordinaire on the violin, the spirit of the age inhabits him... he is a citizen of the world, a modern man in the truest sense.”
— Wynton Marsalis
GREENWICH, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leonardo Suarez-Paz is a “virtuoso extraordinaire on the violin” (Wynton Marsalis, Jazz at Lincoln Center) and multiple Latin GRAMMY nominee who redefines the contemporary music of Buenos Aires, following in the footsteps of his mentor and family friend, Astor Piazzolla. This concert with the Greenwich Symphony Orchestra will feature “Nuevos Aires,” tango violin concerto, composed and performed by Leonardo Suarez Paz, who is known for creating "harmonically sophisticated arrangements - an unlikely yet happy marriage of Prokofiev and tango nuevo" (Gramophone, UK Andrew Farach-Colton)
The concerto features violoncello concertante Danny Miller and bandoneon concertante Rodolfo Zanetti, both PIAZZOLLA 100 artists and members of Latin GRAMMY-nominated Cuartetango. The program will include Beethoven's Symphony No. 7 and Copland's Appalachian Spring, concluding the Symphony’s season.
Mr. Suarez Paz divides his time between New York and Buenos Aires, where he performs, composes, choreographs, and directs the multidisciplinary project PIAZZOLLA 100. He is currently the Dean's Artist-In-Residence at NYU along with his partner, the choreographer and dancer, Olga Suarez-Paz. Leonardo has been featured as a soloist at the Carnegie Hall, Spoleto, and Umbria Jazz Festivals in Italy. He has presented his productions at the Teatro Colon Opera House, CCK (Sala Ballena Azul, Sala Argentina) in Buenos Aires, the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and The Metropolitan Museum in New York, Chautauqua Institution, Cleveland Museum of Art, Buenos Aires Tango Festival, on PBS, WQXR, National Radio in Argentina and live at the 13th Latin Grammy Awards Ceremony, following a double nomination.
CONCERT TIMES: SATURDAY APRIL 15th, 2023 7:30 PM and SUNDAY, APRIL 16th, 2023 3:00 PM
LOCATION: GH Auditorium, 10 Hillside Road, Greenwich, CT ADMISSION: Greenwich Symphony Orchestra - Adults - $40, students - $10
