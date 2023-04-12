Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,137 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,533 in the last 365 days.

Leonardo Suarez-Paz performs his violin concerto, Nuevos Aires with the Greenwich Symphony Orchestra

A dark eyed man with goatee and a head-scarf holds his Luigi Rovati violin and bow

Leonardo Suarez-Paz, Argentine Tango Artist was mentored by Astor Piazzolla

Multiple Latin GRAMMY nominee Leonardo Suarez-Paz redefines Nuevo Tango with a new violin concerto, while honoring his mentor Astor Piazzolla, among others.

Leonardo possesses a unique spirit and is a virtuoso extraordinaire on the violin, the spirit of the age inhabits him... he is a citizen of the world, a modern man in the truest sense.”
— Wynton Marsalis
GREENWICH, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leonardo Suarez-Paz is a “virtuoso extraordinaire on the violin” (Wynton Marsalis, Jazz at Lincoln Center) and multiple Latin GRAMMY nominee who redefines the contemporary music of Buenos Aires, following in the footsteps of his mentor and family friend, Astor Piazzolla. This concert with the Greenwich Symphony Orchestra will feature “Nuevos Aires,” tango violin concerto, composed and performed by Leonardo Suarez Paz, who is known for creating "harmonically sophisticated arrangements - an unlikely yet happy marriage of Prokofiev and tango nuevo" (Gramophone, UK Andrew Farach-Colton)

The concerto features violoncello concertante Danny Miller and bandoneon concertante Rodolfo Zanetti, both PIAZZOLLA 100 artists and members of Latin GRAMMY-nominated Cuartetango. The program will include Beethoven's Symphony No. 7 and Copland's Appalachian Spring, concluding the Symphony’s season.

Mr. Suarez Paz divides his time between New York and Buenos Aires, where he performs, composes, choreographs, and directs the multidisciplinary project PIAZZOLLA 100. He is currently the Dean's Artist-In-Residence at NYU along with his partner, the choreographer and dancer, Olga Suarez-Paz. Leonardo has been featured as a soloist at the Carnegie Hall, Spoleto, and Umbria Jazz Festivals in Italy. He has presented his productions at the Teatro Colon Opera House, CCK (Sala Ballena Azul, Sala Argentina) in Buenos Aires, the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and The Metropolitan Museum in New York, Chautauqua Institution, Cleveland Museum of Art, Buenos Aires Tango Festival, on PBS, WQXR, National Radio in Argentina and live at the 13th Latin Grammy Awards Ceremony, following a double nomination.

CONCERT TIMES: SATURDAY APRIL 15th,  2023 7:30 PM and SUNDAY, APRIL 16th, 2023 3:00 PM
LOCATION: GH Auditorium, 10 Hillside Road, Greenwich, CT
ADMISSION: Greenwich Symphony Orchestra - Adults - $40,  students - $10

Beatriz Picolo
PIAZZOLLA 100
+1 646-840-0035
booking@suarezpaztango.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

preview Nuevos Aires violin concerto

You just read:

Leonardo Suarez-Paz performs his violin concerto, Nuevos Aires with the Greenwich Symphony Orchestra

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more